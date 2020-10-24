Hours after winning the 16th Region Tournament boys soccer final on Thursday night, Ashland coach Preston Freeman said he knows “less about (semi-state opponent Perry County Central) than I know about anything in this world. I literally have no clue.”
Estill County girls coach Gary Beeler said Thursday morning “I can tell you the address of Russell. That’s all I know right now.”
Welcome to semi-state soccer, in which teams must turn around from their biggest game of the season for another biggest game of the season, usually against opponents they rarely if ever encounter, in a span of three or four days.
The Tomcats host the Commodores today at Boyd County, while the Lady Devils entertain the Lady Engineers in Flatwoods. Both games are set to begin at 4 p.m.
Ashland doesn’t much mind playing on its rival’s sparkling new surface — Freeman called it the Tomcats’ “home away from home this year.”
Ashland has played one more game in Cannonsburg than on its home field, which isn’t eligible to host a state-level event because it was narrowed due to ongoing hillside construction, Tomcats athletic director Jim Conway said.
Boyd County was the site of Ashland’s 2-1 victory over defending state semifinalist East Carter in the region tournament final. The Tomcats kept East Carter’s Ethan Miller, the region’s all-time leading goal-getter, out of the scoring column.
“Our defense was nails against him,” Freeman said of Miller. “It was gonna take enough soccer to get by and a whole lot of heart. My guys were game for it. They were willing to do whatever it took to win the game.”
Ashland (9-5-1) won the region title for the first time since 2013. The Tomcats went 3-16-1 in 2018, the year before Freeman took over.
“For me to come in when those are older kids and they already have an attitude about them, for them to be able to respond and understand that there’s an end goal in mind (helped),” Freeman said. “They did a very good job this year, especially down the backstretch, of buying in, being available and doing what they needed to do to set us up to succeed.”
Calyx Holmes leads Ashland offensively with 10 goals. Four other Tomcats have at least five tallies — Ben Acuff (six), Parker Miller (six), Landon Scott (five) and Drew Clark (five).
Perry County Central (9-4) beat Hazard, 2-1, in the 14th Region Tournament final on Wednesday after falling to the Bulldogs on kicks from the mark six days earlier in the 53rd District Tournament final.
Freeman has taken note that the Commodores eliminated Powell County and prolific scorer Cole Dunn, who scored 36 goals in nine games, in the region semifinals, so “they clearly are gonna have a decent defense,” he said.
Aiden Fugate leads Perry County Central with six goals. Ethan Perkins and Mason Hensley each have five. The Commodores are back in the state round of 16 after seeing a five-year string of region titles snapped last fall.
An attempt to reach Perry County Central coach Ray Fletcher for comment was unsuccessful before deadline.
Girls Semi-State: Russell vs. Estill County
Even by 2020 standards, the Lady Engineers have scarcely gotten to take the field.
Estill County got three games in in the first seven days of their season, then had their next eight contests wiped out by COVID-19. They played five regular-season games and lost four of them.
“We’re not used to having a losing record,” Beeler said. “Just trying to get their heads up. You know what? They came through.”
The Lady Engineers are 3-0 in the postseason and advanced to this round with a 3-2 victory over Perry County Central in the 14th Region Tournament final on Wednesday night — despite being without their top two goalkeepers, according to Beeler.
Estill County’s season has followed the same general trajectory as the Lady Devils’, without quite as many cancellations for Russell. The Lady Devils started the season 2-2-1 before going 0-6-1 the rest of the way leading into the 16th Region Tournament — which they qualified for back on Sept. 22 by claiming the top seed in the three-team 63rd District.
But Russell won its quarterfinal and semifinal games by a combined 11-1 and then knocked off undefeated East Carter in the final, 1-0.
Both programs are plenty familiar with this round. This is the Lady Devils’ sixth region tournament title in the last eight years, while the Lady Engineers have three crowns in the last six seasons.
Lena Blanke leads Russell (5-8-2) with 22 goals. Ava Quinn has chipped in nine to go along with 13 assists.
Hannah Ross’s eight goals pace Estill County (4-4).
Attempts to reach Russell coach John Perry for comment were unsuccessful before deadline.
