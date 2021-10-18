LEXINGTON Johnson Central's girls soccer team did more than their goals called for this season, coach Scottie Bentley said. But the Golden Eagles ran into more than they could handle on Monday.
Johnson Central fell behind host Lexington Catholic by two goals early on and trailed 5-0 by halftime. That was also the score at full time in semi-state play on Monday night.
"The nerves got the best of us the first half," Bentley said. "It was 5-0 after about 30 minutes and then we were able to settle down the last 10 minutes or so. We were able to make changes at half and play our game. We did keep them scoreless the second half, which was a huge accomplishment."
Bentley called the Golden Eagles' season "an amazing ride." Johnson Central concluded the year 10-7-3.
"I am super proud of this team and how they played," Bentley said. "They never gave up and they had a wonderful season. We accomplished more this season than we set out to do, so we finished with our heads held high and eager to work harder to accomplish more goals."
The Knights (24-3) will meet the winner of Tuesday's Notre Dame-Campbell County game in the second round later this week.