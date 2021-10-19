GRAYSON It was East against West in Grayson on Monday night.
The Raiders weren’t playing their rivals from Olive Hill on the pitch. The opponent and the environment were equally unfamiliar for East Carter in its first state tournament match since 2011.
West Jessamine maintained possession for much of the semi-state contest and blanked the Raiders, 4-0, at Kentucky Christian University.
“They were the best team we played this year, by far,” East Carter coach Tyler Walker said. “They know what they are doing and are well-coached. They did control the game and, honestly, there was not much we could do tonight.”
“The stage got to us a little bit,” he added. “It was a big game. It was only the second time in school history (playing at State). We settled in, but we could never catch up.”
Colts coach Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein knew of East Carter’s scoring ability before his team made the trip to KCU. The Raiders scored 103 goals this season. Ellie Thomas led the way with 29 tallies, three more than West Jessamine had given up all season.
“I told them that you don’t want to get into a back-and-forth game with (East Carter),” Hall-Volpenhein said, “because they are going to sneak through. It happened two or three times in the first half.”
The 12th Region champions recorded their seventh straight shutout. Hall-Volpenhein credited a strong back line and his keeper. Sheridan Harrison wasn’t tested during the match as the Colts kept the ball on their end of the Knights turf. Unofficially, West Jessamine held a 23-1 shot advantage.
“We made some changes,” Hall-Volpenhein said. “Our current back line wasn’t together until the last 10 games. They have been key for us. Our keeper has been phenomenal. We put some athletes in the back line that are physical and scrappy. They keep possession and actually start our attack.”
East Carter (18-2-2) hoped for a fast start, but West Jessamine grabbed an early advantage. The Colts had already accumulated several scoring changes in the opening minutes, and Lauren Davis kept the pressure when she found a scoring lane from long distance.
Davis collected the ball outside the box and directed a shot towards the goal from 30 yards away. The Raiders keeper initially stopped the attempt, but the ball squired through her hands and bounced into the net. West Jessamine led 1-0 in the 6th minute.
“I actually felt like we didn’t have a terrible start,” Walker said. “We had that unlucky break. Playing from behind, it did get in our heads a little bit. Playing from behind against a good team, it is hard. We could never find that momentum. It started to wear on us during the game.”
The Raiders haven’t faced many deficits this season. East Carter had not lost on the pitch this year entering the semi-state match.
The Raiders started to adjust to the atmosphere and the scored remained the same until the 28th minute. Caroline Tucker raced to collect a loose ball near the right side of the field. She guided a shot through a group of defenders. and it found the back of the net inside the far post.
Kylie Archer added another goal from long distance just before intermission. She found plenty of twine when she found her mark to give the Colts a 3-0 lead at the break.
Hall-Volpenhein believed the large field played into West Jessamine’s advantage. It gave his team more room to operate.
It was biggest field they played on this year, according to the coach. The Colts are no stranger to the state stage. The Colts have advanced to the state tournament 10 of the last 11 seasons, winning the championship in 2016 and 2017.
“We didn’t have that performance where we were clicking on all cylinders,” Hall-Volpenhein said. “But we are relentless. We know what it is like to be in the driver’s seat. We know what it is like to be here. Even without my leadership, we have a lot of young players here. We have traveled to Ohio and Tennessee. We know what it is like to get on a bus and play a big game against a good team.”
Tucker added a final goal in the 62nd minute for West Jessamine (15-6-1).
East Carter graduates four seniors that made a huge impact on the program. Walker hopes his returning players keep the hunger to play in late October next year.
“They got a taste for it,” Walker said. “Hopefully, we come back here next year as we get more experience. The younger girls gave the seniors a good final season. I told them to hold their heads up and be ready to do this again next season.”
