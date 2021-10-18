LOUISA Lawrence County took Somerset aback in the early moments in their semi-state boys soccer match on Monday night.
The Briar Jumpers knew the Bulldogs' Luke Johnson by jersey number and reputation, so they didn't anticipate seeing the purveyor of 42 of Lawrence County's 110 goals on the season in a defensive role.
Briar Jumpers coach Cory Gillum initially expressed surprise, then admiration for the tactic upon identifying Johnson in the back by his gray No. 6 shirt.
And for 36 of the 40 minutes of the first half of Monday's match, it worked.
"No, I wasn't expecting that," Gillum said. "We had to change things up a little bit, play a little bit more with our width than I originally planned, but (Lawrence County was) able to take a couple of our key players off our game tonight. But we were able to overcome it early on with those first two goals."
Somerset indeed struck for tallies in the fifth and eighth minutes -- both off the foot of freshman Andrew Tomlinson -- and made that stand up for a 2-0 victory over the host Bulldogs.
Tomlinson scored off Josh Tucker's assist for his first goal. Three minutes later, Tomlinson took a corner kick. Lawrence County cleared it, but it bounced back to Tomlinson, who converted for an early two-goal lead.
The Bulldogs settled in and yielded nothing else the rest of the way, but they also couldn't get much going offensively in their first-ever state tournament game.
"We made some simple mistakes and we really let up for about 10 minutes of this game," Lawrence County coach Scott Johnson said. "We got it back under control, but when you go down 2-0 and play that caliber of team, it's very difficult to bounce back."
The Bulldogs shifted Luke Johnson out of the back in the second half to pair with Blake Maynard, who'd scored 46 goals this season. But they couldn't find a first goal, much less an equalizer, as Somerset keeper Landen Lonesky and company produced their fifth clean sheet in six postseason outings.
"We tried to adjust in the second half and move Luke forward to get him on the ball a little more and see if (Somerset) could handle him," Scott Johnson said. "They read it real quick, they knew what we were doing, and their defense was tough."
Lonesky stopped Lawrence County's Andrew Vinson's chance from the right side in the second minute. Maynard got a shot on frame in the 35th minute, but Lonesky put it away easily.
Maynard missed just wide right in the 43rd minute and one minute later Lonesky corralled a Bulldogs free kick into the box before any Bulldog could run on to it. And Vinson's wide-angle boot in the 54th sailed right to Lonesky.
The Briar Jumpers will continue in their first state tournament in 20 years. That last Somerset State trip, which reached the semifinals, was 16 years before Lawrence County even began its program.
The Bulldogs' 15-3-2 season included their most wins and their first 15th Region Tournament title.
"This is an extremely good program up here," Gillum said of Lawrence County. "For being here for four years, the passing, the playing style, the speed, hats off to them. I'm really impressed with their play."
Bulldogs goalie Trenton Adkins and Lawrence County's defenders gave a game effort. Adkins and Luke Johnson each cleared Somerset shots in the fourth minute. Adkins made another save in the 12th minute and stopped a Briar Jumpers laser in the 30th, and Logan Southers chased down Somerset's speedy Derek Arias and dispossessed him on a promising run in the 73rd.
"Logan was really tough in the back," Scott Johnson said. "He's so fast and really handled (Arias) really well. He was a big anchor for us back there and did really well."
Lawrence County had been 10-0-1 since its only two losses of the regular season, the second of which was a COVID-19 cancellation.
"We've built a foundation," Scott Johnson said. "I was telling the boys, the expectation is not to win our regional championship now; the expectation is, let's go get through that (State) first round. We'd love to be in this position again next season, and every subsequent season. ... Their mind is in a great place to continue to carry that torch."
The crowd was loud and proud, giving a big-game feel in the first boys soccer state tournament game ever played in Louisa.
"We had a feeling that people were gonna show up for us tonight, and we appreciate every one of them," Scott Johnson said. "It was loud, it was fun, and it's always great in a home environment like that. But hats off to Somerset, they brought a loud and pretty great crew with them.
"It was fun. Would rather be on the other end of it, but it was fun."
Somerset advances to the state's round of eight against Covington Catholic, which defeated Montgomery County on kicks from the mark in Mount Sterling on Monday night.
Gillum packed along cold-weather gear Monday, he said, but chose to stick with his purple-and-gray short-sleeved polo and khaki shorts as the temperature after dark dropped into the 50s.
He was cold by the end of it but defended his apparel choice.
"They always give me a hard time," Gillum said. "I always dress in a shirt and shorts because if (players) have gotta be cold in this weather, so do I.
"It's one of those things, it keeps me moving on the sideline, keeps me energetic, and motivates them a little bit, I hope."
