CANNONSBURG Within a minute Tuesday night, Boyd County bumped Perry County Central’s predicament from inconvenient to improbable to out of reach.
Already up 1-0, the Lions doubled that edge in the 31st minute when Cole Thompson knocked in a rebound in the 18-yard box off a free kick.
And Boyd County tripled it just seconds later on JB Terrill’s tally off Rylan Keelin’s assist.
The flurry boosted the host Lions to a 3-0 halftime lead on their way to win by that margin in the semi-state round on Tuesday.
“It’s always tough when you concede two quick ones,” Commodores coach Ray Fletcher said. “Just a huge hit to your morale. I told the guys at halftime, they had a decision to make — they could either quit or they could come out and try to get a goal and get back in this thing.
“We held (Boyd County) scoreless in the second half, but I knew it would be hard to come here and play.”
No one has come from two goals down to beat the Lions this season, much less three, but Boyd County didn’t see the same Commodores it beat 5-0 on Aug. 21 in Hazard, Lions coach Logan Price said.
“I’d much rather be up 3-0 than down 3-0, that’s for sure,” Price deadpanned. “I felt comfortable at that point, but I gotta tell you, that is not the same Perry County Central team that we saw earlier this year. Really good ball movement, surprised us by playing with some builds and quick transitions. I thought Aiden (McCoy) and the defense did a really good job of trying to counteract that.”
Lions freshman Cameron Stanton scored the game’s first goal in the eighth minute, sending a laser inside the far post from the left side of the box. Keelin got the assist and Grant Chaffin’s throw to find Keelin open behind the Perry County Central midfield set it up.
Thompson was well-positioned to capitalize on the carom for the Lions’ second goal.
“We talked about some things we saw on film,” Price said. “We noticed that maybe (Perry County Central’s) backside was a little undisciplined, so we kinda wanted to overload, but Cole was really active from the get-go. He was really pushing too much. Once he settled in and started to facilitate, we talked about there was gonna be room at the 18 and 20 to shoot. When you put yourself in the right spot, good things will happen.”
Boyd County (19-2) keeper Carter Gibson and the Lions defense effectively preserved the shutout from there.
Gibson made a pair of stops on the same play — one with his hands and another with his feet — in the 15th minute and grabbed a ball bouncing free in his box in the 53rd.
“You’ve seen the collisions he’s had this year,” Price said of Gibson. “To stick in and say, ‘I’m gonna play hard for my team,’ it’s good to see Carter stand in and make those.”
In the 75th, Perry County Central’s Aiden Fugate made a run bound for the goal as the Lions’ Bryce Adams defended him. Fugate got off a shot, but Gibson deflected it and Boyd County’s Clayton Hampton cleared it out of trouble.
“We had our chances, we just didn’t put them away,” Fletcher said. “It’ll be a lesson to the young guys about the importance of putting your chances away, but I think the biggest takeaway is the young guys can see the heart that was shown by the seniors and the upperclassmen this year. We’re extremely proud.”
This is the Lions’ second semi-state showing and their first at home. They played before a “blackout” student section and were treated to celebratory fireworks after the victory.
“Our fans were great,” Price said. “They came out to really celebrate the boys. (Boyd County athletic director) Pete (Fraley) and the guys put on a great show. We’re just happy that we got to perform up to the crowd tonight.”
The referee showed Perry County Central (14-6-2) players two yellow cards and Boyd County’s bench one.
Boyd County travels to Paul Laurence Dunbar on Thursday night for the second round. The Bulldogs knocked off Corbin, 4-1, on Tuesday night in Lexington. Dunbar hosts by virtue of RPI.
