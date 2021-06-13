MOREHEAD Hazard was active on the base paths through the first six innings of its semi-state game against Johnson Central on Saturday afternoon.
It wasn’t until their final at-bat that the Bulldogs would bite back.
Hazard put runners in scoring position several times in the contest only to be thwarted by Golden Eagles starter Cameron Kelsey and some timely defense behind him.
The Bulldogs finally cashed in the seventh with a two-run double and scored another with a squeeze play to complete the comeback and win, 3-2, at Allen Field at Morehead State University.
It was the ninth one-run game Hazard has played this season. The club has won all of them, including a 14th Region championship victory over Estill County.
“We have done that all year long,” Hazard coach John Meehan said. “You can see a lot of one-run games on our schedule. One thing I can say about this team is they are young, but they never quit, and they handle pressure. What we did against Knott County Central and Estill County (in the district tournament), it prepared us for this game right here.”
Hank Pelfrey and David Mullins each singled for the Bulldogs after Max Johnson walked to load the bases in the final frame. Dawson Duff sent a bouncer down the line over the first-base bag for a two-run double.
After a Johnson Central pitching change, the Bulldogs quickly put Connor Lemaster to work. Matt Craft bunted in front of the plate. Lemaster scooped up the ball and sent it back home. Mullins beat the throw with a feet-first slide to give Hazard the lead.
“We made good defensive plays the whole game,” Johnson Central coach Shawn Hall said. “They squared some balls up and they were hitting it at us. We were able to get out of some sticky situations.”
“Our starting pitcher did not have his best stuff and he wasn’t locating it very well,” he added. “But, man, he competed. We just had some bad luck there. It takes breaks in games like this. The same breaks that we got coming through the postseason, they went against us today.”
Kelsey struck out two and gave up just five hits during his latest outing, while keeping the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.
Hall said the sophomore’s workload has increased in the postseason and he battled through several tough innings against Hazard before leaving the game in the fifth.
“We have been riding him pretty hard through the postseason,” Hall said. “He threw a lot in the district final and a lot in the region final. The sun was beaming down on him today. He didn’t have a breaking ball. He usually has a breaking ball. He had to throw a lot of pitches to get outs. He was getting up near 90 pitches.”
Johnson Central (26-14) got a run in the first inning and another in the second to take an early 2-0 lead. Matt Crum and Ryan Sartin-Slone each doubled in the opening stanza to score a tally.
In the second inning, Gavin Crum bunted, and Bulldogs’ starter Sawyer Patrick decided to tag the runner. The two players collided to dislodge the ball and Crum sprinted to first safely. Unfortunately for Hazard, a throwing error and the same play allowed Keygan Pelfrey an extra 90 feet to score from third.
Patrick settled in and scattered just three hits over the final five frames. He struck out eight to pick up the win.
“I’m not shocked with his performance,” Meehan said of Patrick. “You could see it in the fourth. I said he was back. We were just fortunate not to make any more errors. I am pretty sure he will get the ball on Thursday, and I will feel pretty comfortable with these guys behind him.”
Hazard (30-12) has won the last five 14th Region titles and six of the last seven. The program is familiar with the confines of Legends Field in Lexington when the Bulldogs meet No. 1 Louisville Trinity on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Meehan stated that just two Bulldogs have played in a state tournament after the season was canceled last year.
“The core of our team was in eighth grade (in 2019),” said Meehan.
The Golden Eagles looked for consistency all season. Hall said they found the right nucleus and was proud how they came together to win to seven straight at the end of the season, including another 15th Region title.
“It was very special,” Hall said. “I told this bunch for a long time that they are the most-improved bunch that I have coached probably in 18 seasons. I said it’s not going to look like what you want it to at first. We have to go to work. We had guys to learn new positions. We found those guys that gave us the best chance to win at end.”
“It just didn’t go our way (today),” he continued. “It’s the love-hate relationship we have with this game.”
HAZARD 000 000 3 — 3 8 2
J. CENTRAL 110 000 0 — 2 6 0
Patrick and Davidson; Kelsey, G. Crum (6), Lemaster (7) and Butcher. W—Patrick. L—G. Crum. 2B—M Crum (JC), Sartin-Slone (JC), Duff (H).