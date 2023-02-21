Johnson Central kept its dominating grip on the mat and locked down another wrestling victory at the KHSAA First Round State Tournament 2 at Ryle High School on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (229.5) finished on top of the team standings, clearing second-place Great Crossing by 13. 5 points. Johnson Central qualified a competitor for the state finals in 11 of the 14 weight classes.
“We wrestled really well,” Johnson Central coach Blake Gamble said. “I was pleased with where we finished and how we set ourselves up for (the state finals).”
Expectations are always high at Johnson Central. Gamble said his team battled adversity well after losing Jesse McCoy, Dakota Ferguson and Jesse Spradlin to season-ending injuries.
“Every team is different,” Gamble said. “In my first year, I think everybody was soaking up the loss of coach (Jim) Matney. This year, it feels like everything is back to normal. We’ve had some obstacles to overcome this season. Each season can present its own set of struggles.”
Four Golden Eagles had their hand raised as individual champions. JD Morris won the 126-pound division. Dalton Matney (165), Zack Mccoart (190) and Chase Price (215) all earned first place at the semi-state event, according to trackwrestling.com.
Morris defeated Great Crossing’s Rowdy Benner by an 11-9 decision. Matney also claimed victory by a 12-6 decision over Scott’s Aiden Zinser.
Mccoart topped Taylor County’s Marcus James by fall. Price knocked off Bryan Station’s Jahvon Frazier with an 8-3 decision.
The Eagles added three runner-up finishers to their big day: Zac Scott (106), Logan Castle (157) and Seth Davis (175).
“We just competed,” Gamble said. “The thing with the semi-state meet, you go in with a blind draw. Sometimes that can play out in your favor. Sometimes, it just does not. Going into the weekend, there were a couple of brackets I was worried about because they weren’t as kind to us as I hoped they would have been.”
“Dalton had to wrestle the No. 6, the No. 9 and the No. 2 ranked kid in the state,” he added. “It also held true with a couple of our other kids. JD Morris faced the No. 3 kid and within 10 seconds we got caught on our back, and we were down, 6-0. It showed a lot about JD to come back. It also showed a lot about our kids in general. We have a lot of tough kids. … I can’t say enough good things about these kids.”
Ryan Smith tallied a fifth-place finish in the 113, Christian Barnes earned fourth place in the 132, Caleb Barnes was sixth in the 144 and Brady Adkins placed fifth in the 285. All solidified their spot in Friday and Saturday’s state finals at George Rogers Clark.
Boyd County set a school record after sending nine wrestlers to the state meet and will send two participants to the final round this weekend.
Lions coach Clayton McClelland said his team gained valuable experience on the big stage after several wrestlers competed in their first semi-state event.
“It was a good weekend for us,” McClelland said. “We had a lot of guys in that field of 32 for the first time. We have two pushing through to next week and are among the final 16. We feel good about it and hope they can make some noise.”
John Jackson placed eighth in the 144-pound division and Jack Hogsten finished seventh in the 190.
“John is a young wrestler,” McClelland said. “He works really hard. He was focused going into the week, and he wrestled well. He did what he had to do against really good competition.”
“Jack is a tough wrestler and very athletic,” he added. “A lot of people don’t realize what they are going to get when Jack comes out to wrestle. I think he shocked a few people and pulled off a couple of wins to get through.”
Ashland had four participants in the semi-state field. Tomcats coach Butch Scarberry said a shoulder injury might have derailed Nick Williams last weekend. Troy Gardner had a “great season,” according to his coach. Gardner came within five victories of breaking the school record. He finished his career with 144 wins.
Cole Christian emerged with a fourth-place finish in the 215-pound division and will move on to the state finals at GRC.
“Cole has greatly increased his confidence this year,” Scarberry said, “but even more so at the end of the season. He has more confidence in his moves and more confidence in his strength. He is faster and becoming aware of what to look for. He is more aggressive on the mat. He appears to be peaking at just the right time.”
Ryle (154.5), Boyle County (124) and Walton-Verona (115) rounded out the top five in the team standings.
Boyd County finished in 19th place. Ashland ended its day in 28th place.
East Carter’s Joseph Cooper will also represent northeastern Kentucky in the state finals this weekend. He secured seventh place in the 285-pound division.
