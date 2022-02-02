RUSSELL Boyd County needed a second-half spark on Tuesday night against Russell.
The Lions took it a step further and produced an electric eight minutes.
Boyd County quickly turned a 13-point deficit into a 12-point lead over the course of the third quarter. The Lions scored 23 straight during a long stretch and ended the period on a 26-1 run.
It provided more than enough cushion in final frame to defeat the Red Devils, 77-63, at Marvin Meredith Gym.
“This is where you learn to be a really good team,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said about his team’s second-half mindset. “You are down 11 and you weren’t guarding (Brady) Bell at all. Our energy was kind of down.”
“We hung our hat on the defensive side of it,” he continued. “It’s going to be one stop at a time. There is no 11-point shot. We are going to have to chip away at this thing. I was really proud of Brad (Newsome) and Rhett (Holbrook). I thought they blanketed (Bell) hard.”
Newsome has long been Boyd County’s defensive stalwart and has increased his offensive production over the past two seasons.
During the halftime break, his number was called again to contain Russell’s leading scorer.
“In the first half, he had 26 points and we (as a team) had 26,” Newsome said of Bell. “Everything was going through him. At halftime, we knew if we wanted to win this game, we knew who we had to stop.”
“They told me to faceguard him,” he added. “Don’t let him touch the ball. If he does, don’t let him get to the rim. I just really focused on that.”
Bell has no trouble creating his own offense.
The Red Devils senior had no issues accumulating points in the opening half against the Lions.
Bell’s big first half helped spring Russell to the early advantage. He finished with a game-high 36 points, but only had one field goal in the final 16 minutes.
(Brad) has done that all year,” Anderson said. “Any time we’ve asked him to guard somebody, he does take it personal. Sometimes you are just out of sync. I told our guys it’s by divine design. There is a reason for this so let’s grow up tonight.”
The score was tied at 10-10 midway through the first quarter before Bell rang up seven straight points to give Russell a five-point advantage at the end of the frame.
Bell ended the second quarter with a flourish, producing eight quick points that increased Russell’s margin to 37-26 at intermission.
Bell recorded a pair of free throws to open the third period, but Russell would not score again for the next 7:27 of the stanza.
“I thought we did a good job in the first half of establishing our physicality,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “We did a good job of limiting them to one-shot opportunities. Our defense was solid. We contested their 3-point shooters. … At halftime, we didn’t want to change what we were doing. We weren’t as patient in the second half. They had a lot to do with it, but in the third quarter, it was a little self-inflicted.”
Rheyce Deboard scored eight points during Boyd County’s 26-1 third-quarter run. He had plenty of teammates contributing to the cause during the convincing spurt. Seven different Lions collected baskets in the frame.
“We play so many kids,” Anderson said. “We have different combinations in different situations. I think we are starting to figure it out now as far as the flow (on the court).”
Boyd County’s roster features several underclassmen that have recorded significant varsity minutes this season. Newsome believes his young teammates “are getting better every time we play. We have a bright future.”
“Rheyce and I have been around a while,” Newsome said. “We’ve got to be leaders because one day these kids are going to be leaders, too. We have to make sure these kids have the right mindset and are more physical. They have all the skill in the world.”
Russell (12-5) could not trim the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter. Spurlock added a pair a big 3s and Boyd County (15-4) salted the game away at the free throw line.
“I’ve never questioned their heart or their effort,” Cooksey said of his team. “I didn’t tonight. It was just one of those times against a good team that is well-coached. They have a lot of pride in their program, and they weren’t going to back down. I felt like our guys competed. We played pretty even in the fourth quarter. We will learn from it and continue to improve.”
Jason Ellis produced a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds for Boyd County. Deboard and Newsome each tallied 14 points and Spurlock added a team-high 19 points and five triples.
Carson Patrick had nine points for the Red Devils.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 3-9 0-0 2 9
Ellis 4-6 3-7 14 11
Newsome 5-10 4-4 1 14
Deboard 4-12 6-6 7 14
A. Taylor 1-1 0-0 6 2
G. Taylor 1-3 0-0 1 3
Holbrook 2-3 0-0 1 5
Spurlock 6-14 2-2 2 19
Team 4
TOTAL 26-58 16-22 38 77
FG Pct: 44.8. FT Pct: 72.7. 3-point FGs: 9-25 (Hicks 3-9, Deboard 0-3, G. Taylor 0-2, Holbrook 1-2, Jacob Spurlock 5-9) PF: 15. Fouled out: Holbrook. Turnovers: 9.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Blum 1-3 0-0 0 3
Bell 12-22 8-10 3 36
Downs 4-14 0-0 5 8
Patrick 3-6 2-4 3 9
Rose 3-5 0-0 9 7
Rimmer 0-0 0-0 0 0
Charles 0-1 0-0 7 0
Team 3
TOTAL 23-51 10-14 30 63
FG Pct: 45.1. FT Pct: 71.4. 3-point FGs: 7-19 (Blum 1-2, Bell 4-9, Downs 0-3, Patrick 1-2, Rose 1-2, Charles 0-1) PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
BOYD CO. 14 12 26 25 — 77
RUSSELL 19 18 3 23 — 63
Officials: Eddie Neel, Justin Middleton, Dwayne Farrow