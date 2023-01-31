RUSSELL Boyd County was in a sharing mood on Monday night, as the Lions defeated Russell in a game where the team saw production from eight different players before the half.
“We just need to get better,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “I feel like we made a lot of mistakes and I’m going to take the blame for that because we didn’t have kids where we needed them to be and we weren’t getting back like we needed to.”
The Lions, who are now 5-0 in 16th region matchups, overcame 21 turnovers en route to the 70- 57 win.
“Anytime you can overcome turnovers like that it’s good,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley. "Last year, we had 36 turnovers against them and lost on a last-second shot. So, our girls know how to overcome that. It’s a big win for us.”
The first quarter unfolded in three parts.
Both teams looked crisp to start the game and played fairly even to open the frame.
As things neared the halfway point of the quarter, the Lions started to pick up fouls and turn the ball over, which enabled the Red Devils to go on an 8-0 run to take a 14-9 lead.
“We’ve played really well in spurts,” Layne said. “We had a great game on Saturday, but a couple of things we’re going to have to work on is playing through foul trouble. And we’re going to have to work on, if were not hitting shots, buckling down and playing defense.”
The final act of the opening quarter saw Boyd County respond with an 8-0 run of their own, to take a 17-14 lead.
In the second quarter, the Lions continued to turn the ball over and commit fouls.
These unforced errors paved the way for another 8-0 run that saw Russell re-take the lead with a pair of 3-pointers from junior Bella Quinn and freshman Kennedy Darnell.
Boyd County fought to keep things respectable, but found themselves down 34-28 at the break.
Russell junior Shaelyn Steele led scorers at the half with 12.
Boyd County, who spread their points around quite a bit, was led by junior Jasmine Jordan with six.
The game shifted quickly in the second half.
Boyd County sophomore Emilee Neese and junior Taylor Bartrum opened the half with back-to-back 3s that suddenly tied things at 34-34.
A few moments later, Neese banked another 3-pointer to take a 40-37 lead.
“It helps when your first two shots of the second half are threes and they both go in,” Fraley said. “That really set the pace for us from there.”
Neese would end up with 10 points by the end of the quarter, and the Lions would never trail again.
The Lions would continue to put its foot on the gas, going on a 15-5 run, to go up 51-42.
After a quick timeout from Russell, the Red Devils got six points back, but an old-fashion 3-point play from Jordan put things at 54-48 going into the final quarter.
“I think it will definitely get us prepared for the postseason,” Layne said of these tough games at this point in the season. “We’ve played probably the most competitive schedule that we could possibly play. Every game is a battle, and if we get to Morehead, every game will be a battle.”
Russell struggled to knock down shots throughout the quarter, but did manage to keep things at a six-point margin into the final 90 seconds of play.
Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Steele would pick up her fifth foul as Audrey Biggs drew a charge on what would’ve been a made basket to put things at 63-59.
Instead, Russell completely deflated after the foul, not scoring in the final minute and a half of play.
“This has all been to get Audrey back in shape,” Fraley said of his goal for Biggs in these games. “I thought we played her too much again tonight, but she kept looking at me and saying, ‘I’m good,’ so I left her in there.”
One large factor in Boyd County’s win was the number of rebounds the Lions pulled in. They outrebounded Russell 22-8 in the second half alone.
Boyd County (15-5) looks ahead to Greenup County on Wednesday night.
“I haven’t even had time to look at them yet,” Fraley said. “We’ll have to look at film and go from there. We have Greenup, Fairview and then travel three hours to Bethlehem. It’ll be tough, but it’s all getting us ready for postseason.”
Russell (15-9) will try to rebound on the road at Menifee County on Thursday.
“We want to continue working on being able to have good intensity for 32 minutes,” Layne said. “So, I want to see them fight through adversity. Menifee is a tough place to play and we need to continue to work on our offense efficiency.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Jordan 9-15 4-5 8 22
Neese 5-10 1-4 4 15
Bartrum 3-5 3-4 3 10
Biggs 3-5 4-4 8 10
Moore 1-1 3-3 0 6
Opell 1-1 1-2 5 3
Ray 1-2 0-0 0 2
Stevens 1-2 0-1 2 2
TEAM 7
TOTAL 24-41 16-23 37 70
FG Pct.: 58.5. FT Pct.: 69.6. 3-pointers: 6-14 (Neese 4-7, Moore 1-1, Bartrum 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Jordan 0-3). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 21
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 7-13 3-3 3 19
Quinn 5-14 1-2 1 15
Darnell 4-11 0-0 1 9
Oborne 2-8 2-3 1 7
Sanders 2-4 0-0 1 4
Atkins 0-2 3-4 2 3
Fitzpatrick 0-0 0-0 2 0
Adkins 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTAL 20-53 9-12 15 57
FG Pct.: 37.7. FT Pct.: 75. 3-pointers: 8-35 (Quinn 4-11, Steele 2-7, Darnell 1-6, Oborne 1-7, Adkins 0-1, Atkins 0-1, Sanders 0-2). PF: 29. Fouled out: Steele. Turnovers: 16
BOYD CO. 17 11 26 16 — 70
RUSSELL 14 20 14 9 — 57
(606) 326-2658 |