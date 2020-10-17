TAYLOR MILL For a moment Friday, Boyd County's joy couldn't be contained.
Then, a bad two-point conversion snap – and silence. Which is how Scott squeaked pass the Lions, 27-26.
Boyd County's Jacob Kelley rumbled around right end and, with the help of Carter Stephens's block, scored with 2:06 to go. Then – disaster: on the ensuing two-point conversion, the snap skidded past quarterback Logan Staten, who could only manage a hook shot-like pass that fell incomplete.
Staten said the ball bounced a yard short. “It just shot right through my hands,” he said. “I should've gotten that. That's on me.”
“It was definitely an opportunity for us that we let go by the wayside, but we had many opportunities that we let go,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “We had false starts, we had missed assignments; things like that get you beat sometimes.”
Kelley wasn't sure how to explain his touchdown.
“I kind of blacked out in that moment,” Kelley said. "I saw a hole there, (blockers) formed it for me, and I just ran.”
Scott and Boyd County were nearly identical in total offense – the Eagles gained 316 yards to the Lions' 313 – but they took different routes.
Boyd County (3-3) owned the ground game – 50 carries for 300 yards. Kelley led the Lions with 139 yards and the touchdown, and Stephens added another 79.
And Scott? Short passes from Gus Howlett mostly – he was 23 of 28 for 228 yards with two touchdowns to Cameron Patterson and another to Nolan Hunter.
“We've got to work on our pass coverage,” Kelley said.
The Eagles ran for only 82 yards, but they were enough. Bennie Hill's 41-yard score with 3:39 left was the game-winner.
For much of the first half, you could've wondered if either team would score.
Boyd County took the opening kickoff and drove to the Scott 25, where the attack died. The Eagles (1-4) weren't much better – their first possession stalled at the Boyd County 47, and Staten intercepted Howlett on the next drive.
At first, Scott befuddled Boyd County with short passes. Then, a longer one – Howlett to Patterson for 26 yards and the score with 3:37 left in the half.
Staten completed just one pass, but it was at least profitable – a 13-yarder to Joseph Lusby on the final play of the first half.
BOYD CO. 0 6 6 14 – 26
SCOTT 0 6 6 15 – 27
SECOND QUARTER
S-Cameron Patterson 26 pass from Gus Howlett (run failed), 3:37
BC-Joseph Lusby 13 pass fro Logan Staten (kick failed), 0:00
THIRD QUARTER
S-Nolan Hunter 19 pass from Howlett (kick failed), 9:03
BC-Carter Stephens 3 run (run failed), 2:39
FOURTH QUARTER
S-Patterson 4 pass from Howlett (Trystan Tackett kick), 11:33
BC-Staten 1 run (Jacob Kelley run), 5:45
S-Bennie Hill 41 run (Zach Weier run), 3:39
BC-Kelley 33 run (pass failed), 2:06
BC S
First downs 12 15
Rushes-yards 50-300 18-82
Passes 1-2-0 INT 23-28-1 INT
Passing yards 13 228
Punting 2-39.5 2-32.0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-35 8-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyd Co. rushing: Staten 14-29, Kelley 18-139, Stephens 11-79, Joseph Lusby 1-4, Barnett 9-49.
Scott rushing: Hill 12-92, Howlett 5-(minus-10).
Boyd Co. passing: Staten 1-2-13.
Scott passing: Howlett 23-28-228.
Boyd Co. receiving: Josepb Lusby 1-13.
Scott receiving: Patterson 7-90, Meyer 1-16, Hill 2-13, Huff 9-70, Hunter 3-39.