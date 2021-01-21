Cody Sammons talked himself into a job.
The new gig: Fairview’s baseball coach. The man filling it: a 2013 Eagles alumnus and three-year assistant who’s almost evangelical about the virtues of Fairview and Westwood.
“I’ve always had a passion for things in the Westwood area, the Fairview family,” Sammons said Wednesday. “I base my morals off family. I think here in Westwood, we have a special kind of family.
“I just want to get back to those old Fairview ways, Westwood ways, and bring our community back together, and I think I can do that, being the head coach of the Eagles baseball team.”
Consider Sammons’s boss, and former coach, sold.
“I thought he interviewed really well,” Eagles athletic director Rick Lambert said of Sammons. “He had all the right answers to the questions that we asked him.
“He knows our kids. He’s in our school system. That’s huge, being around the boys. And he’s determined to help keep the program going really well.”
Fairview indeed believes its baseball team is on the ascent. The Eagles went 17-16 in 2019. That’s 13 more games than they won two years before that, which resulted in their first winning season in 13 years.
That progress made the loss of the 2020 season to COVID-19 frustrating, but Sammons — an assistant to the departed Ryan Knipp on those teams — is ready to get back after it.
“We have a real good young group coming up,” Sammons said. “We have some young talent that is gonna be back for Fairview. ... I think we can compete with anybody around here.”
Sammons spread credit for that to the middle school program and coach Chris Williams.
Sammons, who pitched and played first and third base for the Eagles and also played on Fairview’s 2012 state runner-up football team, professes small-ball.
“I like getting people on, trying to steal bases and making the other team think,” he said.
He also has a philosophy outside the lines.
“I want to win games, but I also want to teach kids how to be proper young adults,” Sammons said, “teach them some life skills along the way.”
Sammons played under Lambert, “so he knows a little bit about the game, if he listened,” Lambert cracked, “which I’m sure he did. I’m sure coach Knipp taught him a lot as well.”
Lambert said Sammons checks off the boxes on Fairview’s list.
“I want him to bring discipline and work ethic, which I think he will,” Lambert said, “and try to get ‘em going and fired up and want to be winners. He’s big about education as well.”
Sammons, 25, is a Morehead State graduate. He teaches business education at marketing at Fairview, where his family roots run deep.
“I want to be at Fairview for as long as possible,” Sammons said. “I don’t want to go anywhere. I don’t have any plans of going anywhere. My parents graduated from there. My dad (the late Scott Sammons) played football there. My grandparents graduated from there. I graduated from there.
“It’s just in my family. I want to stay in the Westwood community as long as possible.”
