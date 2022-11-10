LLOYD Stop if you have heard this story before: a young Greenup County quarterback with the last name Sammons is taking the Musketeers football team to new heights.
Eli Sammons took over as Greenup County’s starting quarterback in the ninth game of the season for coach Scott Grizzle in 2016.
The Musketeers finished that year 7-5 and combined to go 16-17 over the course of the eldest Sammons’s final three years.
Current Greenup County sophomore Tyson Sammons, Eli’s younger brother, wound up becoming the Musketeers’ signal caller in his first season, too.
After an unexpected turn of events left last year’s Greenup County team without a quarterback, Tyson Sammons stepped in to start as a freshman.
Of course, Tyson was excited to follow in his brother’s footsteps. But the start may not have been what he envisioned.
“When I first found out I was obviously real excited because Eli started late into his freshman year too, so I was like, ‘oh, I can do that too,’” Tyson Sammons said. “But whenever the game time started coming around, I would get nervous and I guess timid.”
Tyson had been no stranger to winning games, particularly on the big stage, as he had led his Greenup County middle school team to consecutive state runner-up finishes.
While he had success in the middle school ranks, starting his first year in high school did not cross his mind.
“I was expecting to be on the JV team and help out the older guys and just be on the scout team and giving my best to the scout team,” Sammons said. “(Assistant coach Travis) Jones texted me and told me that I had to step up and all that, so I knew what I had to do.”
Jones, Greenup County’s offensive coordinator, has coached all three Sammons brothers. Middle sibling Mason is a senior lineman for the Musketeers and like his two brothers began to see the field for Greenup County in his first year of high school.
Having the opportunity to play alongside both is something Mason doesn’t take for granted.
“It’s definitely something that a lot of people can’t get. I mean, it’s special,” Mason Sammons said. “You get closer with them as you’re playing with them.”
If Mason and Tyson were not close before, they definitely are now. The two have played an integral role in the Musketeers’ resurgence, going from 1-9 a year ago to 7-4 this season and preparing for a second-round playoff game tonight at Lawrence County.
Mason is the team’s leader in tackles with 45 (Tyson is next in line with 42) and al-so mans the offensive line.
That line has led Tyson to becoming one of Class 3A’s most formidable ball carriers. His 21 rushing touchdowns this season are third in his class statewide.
“I don’t want to take any credit away from the other guys that are blocking beside me,” Mason said. “We all fight together to keep him safe and I think it’s all a relief for all of us to see him get in the end zone kind of as a reward for us blocking for him.”
As far as what is different for little brother as a sophomore as opposed to his freshman season, Mason is still mulling over it himself.
“I don’t know,” Mason Sammons said. “He may have just stepped it up a little bit.”
If starting at quarterback as a freshman was a surprise to Tyson, it was even more shocking for his offensive coordinator.
“Going into last year, we were obviously not expecting for Tyson to start for us,” Jones said. “We had a quarterback returning from the year before, so our offense was molded for not Tyson at the beginning of the year last year.”
That switch caused Jones to completely revamp his offense, as it was not suited for Sammons’s strengths.
This year, the offense looks completely different.
Sammons is averaging more rushing yards per game by himself (129.5) than the team did last year altogether (124.2).
Another year of development has also boded well in the passing game for Sam-mons, a focus for him in the offseason.
As a freshman, Sammons threw five interceptions and no touchdowns along with just 306 yards.
In his sophomore season so far, he has nine touchdowns to five picks and has thrown for 1,237 yards.
Sammons didn’t feel good about his role in the passing game as a freshman.
“Last year, (Jones) would call a pass play in the game and I would always get kind of nervous: can I make this throw; is it going to be a good throw?” Sammons said. “Now, this year I get kind of excited when I see a pass play.”
Coach Zack Moore points to one thing when thinking about how Sammons has transformed this season: comfort level.
Moore knew Sammons had come into a tough situation, but said that he had been “unshakeable” throughout.
“It was very difficult for him, I’m sure,” Moore said. “He had some struggles there and I’m sure it was disheartening at times, but it was never an issue with him.”
Sammons continued working to improve.
“He was very resilient during that time, but this year he’s confident and is comfort-able,” Moore said. “A confident young kid is going to have that comfort, they’re go-ing to be able to play a little bit more loose, and I think it’s a true look at how good they really are when they’re confident and they’re not just getting used to these sit-uations for the first time.”
That comfort came with familiarity.
Sammons spent a ton of time learning the offensive system, taking notes and honing in on his Hudl watching.
“I put a lot on him as his quarterback coach to know what everyone does on every play,” Jones said. “Every single play we run, we’re reading somebody, whether it’s in the run game or the pass game.
“It takes a lot of work from him outside practice and studying film and understanding what the defense is going to do.”
As Sammons learned and became more confident, the offense got more advanced.
“The reads are a lot more complex this year, and that’s a good thing,” Sammons said. “There’s a lot more that goes into it than I thought last year.”
Another statistic that stands out comparing the past two years is the fact that Greenup County lost all but one game by double digits in 2021.
This year, the Musketeers have won three games by double digits themselves, including a 47-0 playoff win over Pike County Central last week. They are 4-1 in one games decided by one possession.
Sammons thinks that bodes well for his team’s chances tonight in Louisa and moving forward.
“I think it definitely helps us going into the second round of the playoffs because there’s been countless games whenever we’re down at half and we have to come back,” Tyson Sammons said.
The sophomore knows a thing or two about battling back.
He has done it all year for the Musketeers.