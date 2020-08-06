This Week's Circulars
Virgie Sammons, 96, of Ironville, died Wednesday evening. Graveside services, Saturday, August 8, at 1 p.m. at Warman Cemetery. PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.
David "Randy" Witten, passed away August 3, 2020. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at Carman Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
- Fostering a new era: Braidy Industries CEO ready to ‘grind it out,’ ‘get it done’ (with video)
- Still marching in Grayson: Garrett stays motivated by trying to spark change
- Man caught in predator sting indicted
- Infection rate has climbed at KDMC
- Thornbury comes back to Boyd
- Oldham pastor dies of COVID-19
- 11 new cases in Boyd over weekend
- Several locked up; Boyd jail site temporarily down
- Open for clothes: Ashland Class of ’64 Fund heads up laundry room project
- A taste of homegrown
