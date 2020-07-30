This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Glema Conley Grubb, 90, Catlettsburg, died Tuesday. Born May 27, 1930. Husband James Fredrick Grubb preceded in death. Funeral service 12:30p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, Neal Funeral Home,Catlettsburg. Visitation 11a.m. until service. Burial Rose Hill Cemetery.
Robert L. Meeks, 73, of Catlettsburg, died Tuesday. Born September 10, 1946. Wife Carolyn Meeks preceded him in death. Graveside service 11a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, Golden Oaks. Visitation 10a.m. Kilgore&Collier Funeral Home, Catletsburg.
Articles
- Tempers flare as temps rise: BLM protesters, counter-protesters exchange heated words, remain physically peaceful in Grayson
- In Your View: Found body sad story, indeed
- Name changes on horizon in Ashland
- ‘For drugs and money’: Nine-person sex trafficking ring charged
- Closures ‘will hurt': Bars, restaurants impacted by latest announcement
- Look out for seeds of doubt
- Pullem DUI charge dismissed
- City to offer Graese extension: City manager had hoped for long-term contract
- ‘Going to make it’: Business startups working to prevail through pandemic
- IN OUR VIEW: Why we didn’t preview protest
