Carrie Sue Fannin Hall, 84, Rush, Ky., died Tuesday. Born June 14, 1936 ,Catlettsburg, Ky. Graveside Service at 11a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, Hall Family Cemetery, Rush, Ky. Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Virginia Huffman Potter, 93, was a long time resident of Raceland, Ky. She went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
