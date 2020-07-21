This Week's Circulars
Leslie Ann Hall Wilson, 72, wife of William F. Wilson, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Grayson, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Porter Hall. She received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Kentucky and earned her Master's Degree in Education from …
Cora Ann Fields, 87, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., died Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a long illness. Mrs. Fields was born July 21, 1932, in Leon, W.Va., the daughter of the late Earkie D. Warner and Lou C. Matheny Warner. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High Schoo…
- Body discovered in Ashland
- Multiple-choice plan at Fairview
- Man accused of drug drop in medical office
- ‘Sex is not a duty’: Domestic violence crime brings awareness to issues
- At Whit’s start: Frozen custard spot to have soft opening today
- Mixed messages from Frankfort: Governor must be armed with answers after major announcements
- Two new cases each in Boyd, Greenup
- ‘For drugs and money’: Nine-person sex trafficking ring charged
- Man dodges cars, but not jail
- Russell announces back to school plans
