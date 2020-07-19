This Week's Circulars
Patricia Jo Watson-Hatcher, age 59, of Raceland, died in her home on Sunday, July 19, of metastatic colon cancer. She was born on March 17, 1961, to Chester Allen "Joe" Watson and Helen Wyvonna "Bonnie" Bryan Watson. A graduate of Raceland High School, class of 79, and Ashland State Vocation…
Robert Lee "Jake" Jacobs, 67, of Ashland, died Friday. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Buffalo Furnace Cemetery at Greenbo. To view complete obituary or leave a condolence, please visit steenfuneralhome.com.
Helen R. Carver, 90, of Hill View Retirement Center, Portsmouth, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, surrounded by family members and loved ones. Helen was born January 13, 1930, at the home of her late grandparents, George and Rachel Wheeler Gallion in Junior Furnace, …
