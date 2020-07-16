This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
David Leslie Bailey, 85, of Grayson, passed away Monday July 13,2020, at his residence. Graveside services Friday July 17, 2020, at 1p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Arrangements by the Sparks Funeral Home in Grayson.
Dollie Prater, 73, of South Shore, Ky., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at South Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born July 9, 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Prater. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home is in cha…
Articles
- Multiple-choice plan at Fairview
- Man dodges cars, but not jail
- ‘Nothing evil about it’ Local store owner two decades into practicing witchcraft
- Body found near Catlettsburg
- Christian style: Ashland graduate has clothing website
- Five former Carter inmates have COVID: Women are part of state group removed from jail
- Two BTS options for Ashland students
- Manslaughter charge after ATV crash
- ‘For drugs and money’: Nine-person sex trafficking ring charged
- Woman fires gun in Ashland home
