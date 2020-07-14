This Week's Circulars
David Leslie Bailey, 85, of Grayson, passed away Monday July 13,2020, at his residence. Graveside services Friday July 17, 2020, at 1p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Arrangements by the Sparks Funeral Home in Grayson.
Dollie Prater, 73, of South Shore, Ky., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at South Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born July 9, 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Prater. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home is in cha…
Josiah Reid Doyle of Ironton, Ohio, went to be in the arms of Jesus on July 8, 2020, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 26, 2020, to Brandon and Emily (Jenkins) Doyle of Ironton, Ohio. Sweet and perfect bab…
- ‘Nothing evil about it’ Local store owner two decades into practicing witchcraft
- Body found near Catlettsburg
- Virtual learning option in works in Greenup
- Callihan named TDI’s general manager
- Five former Carter inmates have COVID: Women are part of state group removed from jail
- Man dodges cars, but not jail
- Manslaughter charge after ATV crash
- Christian style: Ashland graduate has clothing website
- ‘For drugs and money’: Nine-person sex trafficking ring charged
- UPDATE: Structure fire in Flatwoods; no injuries
