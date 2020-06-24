This Week's Circulars
Thomas Lee Trimble, 75, of Ashland, Ky., died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Ashland. He was born August 30, 1944, in Logan W.Va., a son of the late Charles Lee Trimble and Helen Wava Hardin. He was widowed to Mary K. Trimble. Services for Thomas were conducted Wednesday, June 24, 202…
Lana Mae Dalton Rose, 75,of Ashland, died Monday. Born June 13,1945, Boyd County,Ky. Son Darrin Rose survives. Visitation Friday, June26,2020, 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Kilgore&Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg. Funeral 1p.m. Friday. Burial Johnson Cemetery, Catlettsburg.
Robert E. Prater, 81, of Ashland, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at King's Daughters' Medical Center. He was born October 26, 1938, in Ashland, the son of the late Charles and Mary McKenzie Prater. He was a former constable and police officer for Boyd Co. In addition to his parents, he w…
Louis "Tony" Anthony Weinfurtner, 80, of Ironton, Ohio passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. The Ashland, Ky., native was born December 22, 1939, the son of the late Frank and Agatha Manley Weinfurtner. He is survived by his wife of 26 year…
