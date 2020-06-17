This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Reba Maudine Clemons, 82, passed away Tuesday. Her husband W.E. Clemons survives. Services 2p.m. Thursday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolence to steenfuneralhome.com
Lloyd Duncan, 55, died Saturday. Services will be Wednesday, 11 a.m., at First Baptist Ministry Center in Grayson. Visitation will be Tuesday, 5 until 8 p.m. Condolence or memories may be shared at malonefuneralhome.com
Articles
- South Shore man charged with first-degree rape
- Fairview hires pair of principals
- SEC report: Bouchard receives $6M payout
- Sheriff calls act ‘hate crime’: Klan newspaper appears in area neighborhood
- Gibson out for year due to 'freak accident'
- From Ruby to Roosters? Restaurant rep quashes rumor
- UPDATE: Steen resigns as city commissioner; name still on ballot
- Ashland man to serve five years
- Three new cases in Boyd, two in Carter
- Man arraigned for attempting to commit murder
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.