RUSSELL While both teams hoped to finish the regular season strong, it is Russell that will be heading into the postseason with a win.
“Russell is always a hard team to play at their court,” said Ashland coach Sarah Linn. “If you don’t show up with energy to match their home energy then it’s going to be a tough one to win.”
The Red Devils defeated Ashland 3-1 (21-25, 29-27, 25,13, 25,18) on Thursday night.
“Leadership made the difference,” Russell coach Kacie Christian-Mullins said. “Seniors stepping up, younger girls stepping up and filling the shoes they needed to made the difference.”
In the first set, Russell struggled to find momentum. Christian-Mullins called timeout after quickly finding her squad down 9-4.
The timeout helped as the Red Devils pulled closer. It was a string of points from Russell, six in a row, that made things even at 14-14.
That run was highlighted by back-to-back aces from Kassidy Massey.
Ashland was calling timeout after trailing for the first time in the set, 15-14.
Both teams swung haymakers coming out of the timeout, but it was the Kittens who landed enough to take the first set, 25-21.
Ashland’s set winning run included an ace from Graycen Layman.
In the second set, both teams were still fired up from the first set. There were five ties and four lead changes before either team got to double digits.
The score was 15-13 in favor of the Red Devils. Christian-Mullins called timeout. Her squad had looked like they were finally going to pull away from Ashland, scoring six straight at one point, but the Kittens were able to claw their way back.
Coming out of the timeout, Ashland once again tied things up at 15 apiece. Both teams traded scores before the Kittens scored three straight, which led to Christian-Mullins calling another timeout, this time down 19-17.
The Red Devils tied things up yet again and things stayed for quite a while after that point. An ace from Carleigh Conley gave Ashland the 25-24 lead, but it was the last lead they would see.
After no fewer than 15 ties and six lead changes, Russell put things to bed 29-27 to capture an exhilarating second set.
With the game now tied at one set each, it felt like everyone inside Marvin Meredith Gymnasium took the full three minute break between sets to catch their breath.
When asked about keeping the momentum going from set two, Christian-Mullins’s focus was on keeping emotions neutral.
“You have to keep adrenaline at a medium level. With our team, if gets too low, we’re moving too slow. Too high, and we’re serving it out of the court,” Christian-Mullins said.
Unfortunately for Ashland, they came out for the third set looking like they were still winded from the frantic finish of the second set. Linn called timeout after quickly finding her squad down 10-4 to start things out.
“When you’re not ready to go to Set 4 and 5 can take a toll,” Linn said about her team looking tired in the third set.
That timeout didn’t help. Russell came out of it and smothered Ashland with points. The Red Devils took the third set handily, 25-13, Russell never trailed after Ashland scored the first point.
With things heading to a fourth set, Linn took her team to the locker room to discuss the do-or-die set before them.
The pep talked seemed to work. Christian-Mullins found herself calling a timeout down 6-3 early, after Ashland went on a 6-1 run.
The timeout seemed successful, as Russell came out and retook the lead. Linn was calling a timeout of her own just a few moments later now trailing 11-8 following a 7-0 run from the Red Devils.
Once again, a timeout proved beneficial as the Volleycats pulled things to more manageable 15-13 deficit as Christian-Mullins called her second timeout of the set.
The Red Devils came out of the timeout ready to put the game away. They marched away from the Volleycats for the 25-18 win. The set was sealed by an emphatic spike from senior Sadie Hall.
Russell finished the final set on a 9-2 run.
Christian-Mullins wants her squad to focus on teamwork as they look ahead towards a first round matchup with Lewis County in the 63rd District Tournament.
“Teamwork and effort, if we have that we’ll be fine. They have the skills, now we need to come together as a team and give a hundred percent. These girls don’t want to quit,” Christian-Mullins said.
Linn’s focus for her team going into the 64th district tournament is simple, “Get in the gym and work harder.”
The Kittens have a tough task ahead of them as they face another heavyweight of the 16th region in Fairview.