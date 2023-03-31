RUSSELL The host team ran away with the girls team title at the Russell All Comers track meet on Thursday night.
The Red Devils recorded a cumulative score of 223 points, besting second-place Boyd County by 103. Raceland (74), Greenup County (64) and West Carter (39) rounded out the top five.
The Rams took home top prize on the boys side with a 20-point victory over Greenup County (181-161). Russell placed third with 90. Lewis County (74) and Boyd County (57) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Nineteen events were held at the meet. Raceland grabbed first in the 4x400 and 4x200 team relay and placed second in the 4x100 to Greenup County. Lewis County win the 4x800.
Russell and Boyd County both finished in the top two in the girls team relays. Russell won the 4x100, 4x200 and the 4x800.
In the individual races, top female finishes were awarded to Russell’s Taylor Groves (100 and 200 meters), Greenup County’s Peighton Haislop (400), Boyd County’s Lexi Ramey (800), West Carter’s Alexis Bond (1600) and Russell’s Lylah Cameron (3200).
On the boys side, Greenup County’s Braxton Noble won the 100 meters. East Carter’s Ryland Pfau (200), Raceland’s Brody Austin (400), Lewis County’s Dustin Ralph (800), Boyd County’s Rolan Sanderson (1600) and Lewis County’s Ethan Johnson (3200) all earned first place honors.
Raceland’s Sophie Maynard was first in the girls 100 and 300- meter hurdles. Dwaylon Dean won 110 and 300-meter hurdles for West Carter.
Mason Lykins and Kiley Roark leaped over the bar to score a win in the high jump for Raceland.
Boyd County’s Emma Steel and Raceland’s Cole Conlon (pole vault), Russell’s Bethany Allen and Raceland’s Jules Farrow (long jump), Russell’s Celia Monte and Russell’s David Harless (discus) and Lewis County’s Alexis Sudderth and Harless (shot put) were all victorious on Thursday.