RUSSELL Two Russell High School athletic teams are on a two-week hiatus from practice after a student tested positive for COVID-19, superintendent Sean Horne said Monday night.
“Rest assured that we are doing everything possible to educate, protect and support our students,” Horne said in a statement. “We have been in contact with health officials and are following their instructions.”
Reached for additional comment, Horne declined to specify which two teams had been shut down.
Team workouts began at Russell on June 15, the first day of allowable group activity in Kentucky after a KHSAA coronavirus dead period lasting just over three months.
Segment 3 of the KHSAA’s reopening plan began Monday, which allows teams to gather in groups of 50 people or fewer, following guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear.