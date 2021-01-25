RUSSELL Mandy Layne was looking forward to defending Russell’s 16th Region Tournament championship coming into this season. After battling multiple shutdowns due to COVID-19, Layne will be happy when her entire roster can come together as one.
Down four starters Monday when Russell welcomed Raceland in a 63rd District seeding tilt, Layne found herself in a position that the Lady Devils have not been in quite some time against district foes — a tight ball game.
Trailing 5-0 to start the contest, Russell weathered the storm while continuing on-the-job training, converting a five-point halftime lead into a 56-31 blowout of Raceland at the “Marv.”
Aubrey Hill, the lone projected started Russell has available, erased a slow first half to lead the Lady Devils with 22 points and nine rebounds, scoring 16 after the break.
“I told her to just wipe the first half and so glad that our senior leader and our only starter got us going there,” Layne said of Hill. “So proud of her in the second half.”
Hill helped the Lady Devils push the game out of reach behind a 20-3 third quarter statement that featured Hill scoring 10 of Russell’s 11 points over a span of three minutes. But the offense was not the only story for the Lady Devils in the second half as the defense pressured Raceland into 22 turnovers behind 15 steals while holding the Lady Rams scoreless for 9:15.
“The second half that we put together and the defensive intensity and just the overall effort, I couldn’t be more proud of my team right now,” Layne said.
Raceland’s lone field goal in the third came on a Brooklyn Hackworth triple with 6:05 to play in the frame that trimmed Russell’s lead to four. The Lady Rams didn’t score again until 4:50 remained in the game.
“We missed a couple pretty good looks early on and I thought the backbreaker was we had a good look that we missed down here and then they drained a 3 on us, and it was almost like you could feel the wind coming out of the sails,” Raceland coach Ron Keeton said. “Even though their starters are out, defensively they’re really good and they make life difficult on you.”
Raceland capitalized on a 15-point first-half performance by Kierston Smith, who led the Lady Rams on a 6-0 run to end the half that closed the Russell lead to 26-21 at the break.
“We knew we had to be able to play downhill against them,” Keeton said. “In the first half we did a pretty good job of playing downhill, so it was a competitive game. Second half, we got backed into kind of retreating and not running our stuff and not really forcing the action, and that all happened in a stretch where we got some good looks and we missed and they made us pay on the other end.”
Smith scored three points in the second half and went 1 of 6 from the field, which Layne said is a testament to the defense her squad played after the break.
“We just needed to get the gaps on Smith,” Layne said. “We weren’t sliding over that way that we wanted to and we wanted the other kids to have to step up and shoot the ball. We finally started doing that and we really wore Smith down.”
Smith led the Lady Rams with 18 points and five boards.
With Hill struggling to find a groove in the first half, Russell fed off the contributions of Hannah Sanders and Josie Atkins, who finished with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Sanders led the Lady Devils with 11 at the break while going 4 of 6 from downtown. Atkins buried her only triple to answer Raceland’s only points in the third while adding three steals and a pair of dimes to her stat line.
“We have to have Hannah as that second scorer and she just continues to gain confidence,” Layne said. “We have a couple kinks we need to work out with her driving the ball, but then Josie steps up and hits four or six straight points in a row that kind of was the dagger.”
Although Keeton admits the nine-plus minute scoreless drought was less than ideal, he was thrilled to be within striking distance in the locker room after going nearly four minutes without a field goal in the second.
“Yet here we are in a two-possession game,” Keeton said. “We felt really good where we were at. It all comes down to, you have to make shots, and we couldn’t make shots when we need them.”
Russell’s winning streak over 63rd District foes is now at 39 games dating back to 2016 when its last loss came to Raceland in a 48-46 triple-overtime thriller at home. Layne said she has had players who have been in quarantine for 28 of the last 32 days and will not welcome her team back to full staff until Thursday, one day after wrapping up its third game with a skeleton crew in a visit from Ashland Wednesday night.
“I told our kids, if there was one game in this stretch that we needed to win, it was this one right here,” Layne said. “I was super proud that we took care of business and we kept ourselves in position to get the No. 1 seed.”
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Hapney 0-1 0-0 1 0
Picklesimer 1-8 2-2 2 4
Broughton 0-1 0-2 2 0
Hackworth 2-6 0-0 4 5
Smith 7-17 1-2 5 18
Moore 0-0 0-0 1 0
Mackie 0-3 0-0 0 0
Maynard 1-2 0-0 3 2
Gartin 0-1 0-0 0 0
Stacy 1-1 0-0 1 2
TOTAL 12-40 3-6 19 31
FG Pct.: 30.0. FT Pct.: 50.0. 3-pointers: 4-12 (Picklesimer 0-1, Hackworth 1-3, Smith 3-7, Mackie 0-1). PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 22.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Sanders 6-10 0-0 7 16
Hester 1-2 0-0 3 2
Barfield 1-4 0-0 2 2
Hill 8-22 6-6 9 22
Atkins 4-8 3-4 1 12
Darnell 1-6 0-0 3 2
Quinn 0-2 0-0 3 0
Baker 0-0 0-0 0 0
Salley 0-1 0-0 0 0
Cameron 0-0 0-0 0 0
Fitzpatrick 0-0 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 21-55 9-10 28 56
FG Pct.: 38.2. FT Pct.: 90.0. 3-pointers: 5-9(Sander 4-6, Atkins 1-1, Darnell 0-2). PF: 6. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
RACELAND 10 11 3 7 — 31
RUSSELL 12 14 20 10 — 56
Officials: Gavin Ramsey, Madison Jones, Kenny Kegley.