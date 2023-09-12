A lot can happen over the course of the first month in a season. One thing that hasn’t happened to Russell during that time is a loss.
The Red Devils’ girls soccer team improved to a perfect 9-0 a month into the 2023 campaign, following Monday night’s 5-1 victory over Boyd County.
“It took us time to work out some of the jitters with it being a big game for us,” Russell coach John Perry said. “We had to calm down and find our groove.”
The loss is another bump along the way for the Lions (3-6), who have been up and down throughout the first half of the season.
Boyd County were sharp to start the contest, scoring a goal off the foot of sophomore Aubrey Moore at the 5’ mark.
We moved Aubrey up to forward for the first time in the Ashland game,” Boyd County coach Olivia Pennington said. “It’s made a huge difference in our entire offensive play. She came out against Ashland, she scored against Ashland. She came out against Russell, she scored against Russell.”
“The fact that she’s only played up there for three games is incredible,” Pennington added. “It’s a new role for her and three games in she’s scored twice against two of the most competitive teams. I think she’s going to help us a lot in the coming weeks.”
Russell, who tends to be in the driver’s seat for most of their matches, found themselves trailing in the early moments of the contest.
That didn’t last long.
At the 15’ point of the match, Red Devil junior Aly Hurst was able to knock in a mishandled ball in Boyd County’s goal. Emma Stamper had the assist.
“That was exciting to see,” Perry said of Hurst’s goal. “That first goal was from a player that’s normally a reserve for us. That was special to see her get that.”
Russell would take the outright lead and stretch it to 3-1 by the end of the first half.
Those Red Devils’ goals were made by Eva Blanke (23’) and Ava Quinn (28’).
“I think we just made a few simple mistakes in the beginning that really led to the first three goals for them, which made the difference for us,” Pennington said. “That first goal, our keeper just kind of dropped in the goal, the second was a good corner kick where we missed our mark, and the third we gave them a PK.”
Blanke’s was a header off a Quinn assist. Quinn’s came by way of a penalty kick.
“This team is a special group,” Perry said. “A lot of them play at a very high level all year round. So they’re very familiar with the game. and they play well and mesh well together on and off the field.”
The duo would each snag another goal in the second half, with Stamper assisting on Quinn’s second goal, to bring Russell’s lead to the 5-1 total that would seal the win.
“Our top-three players are really dynamic with each other,” Perry said. “Ava Quinn is our creator and playmaker. Eva Blanke and Emma Stamper are two great finishers that really run off of Quinn well. So, I could talk for days about how we connect back to front, starting with our goal keeper Gabby Williams. We’re solid from top to bottom and play really well together.”
Boyd County will try to bounce back Thursday at home against Johnson Central.
“Right now the team is finally getting positive about the way they’re playing and that makes a huge difference,” Pennington said. “I don’t know much about Johnson Central, we didn’t play too much in the 15th region this year, so we’re just focusing back in. We’ve changed up our formation and we’ve only played it against Russell and Ashland. So we’re trying to clean up the simple mistakes and continue to play in that formation.”
Russell plays again on Thursday as well, as they look to continue their dominance when they host Minford, OH, a team that has also yet to taste defeat at 6-0-1.
“I want to see more of the same,” Perry said. “There’s still some things to work on. Last night we had some mental breakdowns and some lackadaisical plays at times. We just need to work on staying sharp. As far as I understand… Minford plays a similar game to us. So we’re expecting a team that is pretty well matched to us and will play a possession based game as well. We’re looking forward to it.”