ASHLAND Ashland made a late rally, but Russell showed it had nerves of Steele.
Opponents keep facing the same reality. Trying to slow down sophomore Shaelyn Steele, especially in late-game situations, can be unnerving.
Steele scored nine of her team’s final 12 points as the Red Devils closed out a 57-51 victory at Anderson Gym on Monday night.
Russell hadn’t played a game in nine days, but coach Mandy Layne was pleased with how the Red Devils fought through the tense final moments of the contest.
“I thought we handled it really well,” Layne said. “We didn’t get to do a whole lot last week with the weather. I was a little worried about our conditioning. I was happy with how mentally tough we were and withstood the last minute or so.”
Russell possesses plenty of big-game experience to lean on at the end of games. Junior guard Jenna Adkins believes the two-time defending region champions and state quarterfinalist can stay calm with the game on the line.
“After playing at State (where) it’s big and chaotic, I think it got us used to that,” Adkins said. “Even if we are playing a team in our region, it helps us keep our nerve. We have that experience, and it helps us handle things under pressure.”
Russell’s lead grew to 15 points with four consecutive 3-pointers to begin the third quarter.
Steele recorded a basket to push the Russell advantage to 55-47 with a minute remaining in the final frame before Kenleigh Woods answered with a layup and Mikayla Martin added a second-chance bucket to shrink the Kittens’ deficit to four.
The Red Devils stepped on the sideline trying to bring the ball up court on their next possession. Ashland answered with two tries around the basket but could not connect. Steele made two free throws on the other end to seal the victory.
Kittens coach Bill Bradley had a full roster at his disposal for the first time since mid-December.
“We are still gelling,” Bradley said, “because it the first time that we had everybody playing in a month. It showed with our fatigue. We can learn from this game. Russell has a nice team. They aren’t the defending (region) champs for no reason. I was proud of my team tonight, especially the way they came back.”
Russell’s Bella Quinn was not in uniform against Ashland for undisclosed reasons. Eighth-grader Gabby Oborne collected her first varsity start in a rivalry game. She was 3 for 4 from the field, including a pair of triples, and netted eight points.
“Gabby stepped up really big tonight,” Layne said. “For an eighth-grader, who never started, she came in and played (great) in this atmosphere, She hit a couple of big 3s. I thought she did a good job on top of that 2-3 zone. I thought she was exceptional tonight along with Kennedy Darnell.
“Bella is one of the top shooters on our team. but I think Gabby came in a played pretty well tonight,” added Adkins, who finished with 11 points. “She played good defense and gave us good minutes. … I think we worked through it tonight.”
Russell’s collapsing zone kept its attention on Martin in the post. The Ashland senior only had one field goal attempt in the first two quarters. Martin collected four points but pulled down 11 rebounds.
“We worked a lot (on Sunday) on trying to double down,” Layne said on the Red Devils’ defensive game plan. “We knew that sometimes she likes put the ball on the ground. We wanted to get down there and contest the shot. We were fortunate that they didn’t shoot well in the first half.”
While Russell’s primary defensive focus was on the paint, Ashland (10-3) attempted to find its offensive fortunes beyond the arc. The Kittens finished just 5 of 25 behind the 3-point line.
“She got double-teamed every time she touched the ball,” Bradley said of Martin. “We had to have others step up and make shots. In the first half, we missed shots. It’s a credit to them for taking Mikayla out of it. We needed to be a little more patient to get her shots inside.”
Steele produced the final five points of the second quarter to give the Red Devils a 26-21 lead at intermission. Ashland kept chipping away in the fourth quarter. Woods banked in a 3 from the top of the key to close the gap to 47-43.
Josie Atkins found a lane to the basket a few minutes later to boost the Russell (15-4) lead back to 10 points and cool the Kittens’ surge momentarily.
Layne said Atkins has become more aggressive on the offensive end.
“She played really well at Anderson County,” Layne said. “That’s what I love about her. We challenge her and tell her people aren’t going to guard her. If she makes a couple of drives and makes a couple of little jump shots, it changes the whole dynamic of how people guard her.”
Sellars tallied 15 points for Ashland. Woods produced a team-high 22 points.
“When she gets to feeling good and doesn’t get tired, she is explosive,” Bradley said of Woods. “Ella stepped up and made some shots, but it was really on the defensive end. We let Shaelyn go too wild in the first half.”
“I thought Khia (Robinson) did a good job on her in the second half,” he continued. “It helped us get back in the game. If we had another minute, we might have caught up with them.”
(606) 326-2654 |
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Adkins 4-7 2-3 3 11
Steele 11-25 4-5 7 29
Oborne 3-4 0-0 3 8
Atkins 1-4 1-2 4 3
Jachimczuk 2-3 0-0 4 6
Darnell 0-1 0-0 1 0
Baker 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 8
TOTAL 21-44 7-10 30 57
FG Pct: 47.7. FT Pct: 70.0. 3-point FGs: 8-14 (Adkins 1-1, Steele 3-7, Oborne 2-3, Jachimczuk 2-3) PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 9-14 3-5 3 22
L. Wallenfelsz 1-6 0-0 1 3
Sellars 6-15 0-0 6 15
C. Wallenfelsz 0-2 0-0 1 0
Martin 2-5 0-2 11 4
Robinson 0-3 0-0 2 0
Gulley 3-9 1-2 4 7
Team 5
TOTAL 21-54 4-9 33 51
FG Pct: 38.9. FT Pct: 44.4. 3-point FGs: 5-25 (Woods 1-4, L. Wallenfelsz 1-5, Sellars 3-9, C. Wallenfelsz 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Gulley 0-3) PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
RUSSELL 13 13 19 12 — 57
ASHLAND 14 7 14 16 — 51
Officials: Jeff Adkins, Dave Anderson, Blake Rosen