RUSSELL If you ask anyone on Russell or Rowan County to make change for a dollar, they might just give you three quarters.
That’s the way their production went on Saturday night in the first round of the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament, as the Red Devils knocked off the Vikings 51-47 in a game where the Red Devils would like to forget about the first quarter of the game and the Vikings wouldn’t want to repeat the second.
“I think we have some guys that came off the bench that really gave us a spark,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “Zaylen Carter and Elijah Neel specifically did that. Early in the season, that’s the hardest thing for a coach, finding that right rotation. But, hat’s off to our kids. We were down 10 in the first quarter. We could’ve folded up shop, but our kids have a lot of resolve and they work extremely hard. That’s a good win against a quality opponent and that’s something we can build off of.”
The first quarter was all Rowan County, which went 8 for 10 from the field, including four 3s, and absolutely controlled every facet of the game through the first eight minutes.
The Vikings saw production from four of their five starters, missing just two shot attempts, to hang 22 points on the Red Devils at the end of the first quarter.
The only real bright spot in the first frame for Russell was a 3 from Neel.
Going into the second quarter, Russell found itself with a steep hill to climb, down 22-9.
But as bad as the first frame might have been for the Red Devils, the second was even worse for the Vikings.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said. “We’ll go back at it tomorrow and go from there.”
Rowan County went 0 for 11 from the field in the second quarter and put up zero points before heading into the half.
“We take pride in our defense,” Cooksey said. “We’ve played man-to-man the last two years. We’ve tried to mix some defenses up, but when you’re down double digits, you don’t have a choice, you have to get after it. We told our guys, just one possession at a time. And I think our guys saw that we can get stops. That’s a great foundation for how we have to play against quality opponents.”
Not only did Russell lock the Vikings down defensively, but the Red Devils put up 10 points in the frame to pull within three, 22-19, at the half.
At the break, Rowan County’s Dashawn Watson led both teams in scoring with eight, all from the first quarter. Russell was led by Carter with five, all from the second quarter.
Rowan County finally snapped its cold spell on its first possession of the half. However, a 3 from Russell’s Carson Blum evened things out just a couple of minutes later at 24-all.
Russell briefly took its first lead of the game at the three-minute mark of the third frame, with another three from Blum, but Rowan County responded with a 3 of its own from Jayson Ingles.
Through the third quarter, both teams had 33 on the board and were looking to find some positive separation in the fourth quarter.
Russell looked to control the pace of the game coming out in the final frame, taking a 40-35 lead about three minutes into the quarter.
“We just bowed up and didn’t break,” Cooksey said. “We decided we wanted to get ahead and get stops.”
The Vikings looked to be taking on water as the quarter got below the three-minute mark, with Russell inbounding out of a timeout up 46-38.
Following that timeout, Rowan County got three straight turnovers out of the Red Devils and managed to take back five points as a result.
The Vikings called another timeout with 48.1 seconds to play, now down just 46-43 and looking to keep the game from slipping through their fingers.
“We were in this spot a lot last year too,” Thacker said. “We found ourselves having to play from behind and fighting to stay in it. We play better when we’ve got our back against the wall for some reason. But we need to find a way to transfer that fight into the first quarter. We have to learn to fight like that for 32 minutes.”
Rowan County had to send Russell to the free-throw line in order to preserve time, but the Red Devils did what they needed to do from there.
Blum made a free throw in the waning seconds of the game to put things just out of reach for the Vikings, giving Russell the four-point victory, 51-47.
Russell now moves on to the semifinals in the EKC Tournament against host West Carter.
“Early in the season, it’s great to get a tournament atmosphere,” Cooksey said. “This is something we can definitely grow from.”
Rowan County hosts East Carter in the consolation game on Tuesday. After that, the Vikings travel to Knightstown, Indiana to play in the Hoosier Gym, where the 1986 film of the same name was shot.
“We’re going to get together and watch Hoosiers,” Thacker said. “We’ll go there next Saturday and play Somerset and it should be a good experience.”
ROWAN CO. 22 0 11 14 — 47
RUSSELL 9 10 14 18 — 51
Rowan County (47) — Dashawn Watson 18, Jayson Ingles 16, Braden Hammonds 14, Colby Wilburn 9. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Ingles 3, Watson 2). FT 8-9. Fouls: 19
Russell (51) — Carson Blum 12, Damon Charles 10, Zavien Carter 9, Gavin Carter 8, Elijah Neel 5, Tatum Fleming 4, Noah Quinn 3. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Blum 3, Neal 1, Quinn 1). FT: 14-18. Fouls: 10.