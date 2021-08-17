FLATWOODS After an unsuccessful regular season last year, Russell wanted to get the new slate off on the right foot.
The right foot of Eva Blanke did the job for the Red Devils on a soggy Tuesday night at the Russell Soccer Complex.
The sophomore posted a hat trick from her forward position to lift Russell to a 4-3 victory over Johnson Central. The final tally found the back of the net with 1:39 remaining to preserve the season-opening win.
“She has really come a long way from last year,” Russell coach John Perry said. “She is confident on the ball and confident taking it herself. Eva is playing physical. She created a couple of those goals, which I like to see. I am happy with the outcome.”
Russell (1-0) took the early lead with three goals in a 14-minute span midway through the first half.
Blanke took a well-placed cross from teammate Bella Barker to find the twine for the first time.
Ava Quinn connected on her first goal of the season a few minutes later. She centered the ball in the box, and it glanced off a defender before falling into the net.
Blanke calmly knocked in a penalty kick in the 35th minute.
It’s only the first contest for the Red Devils, but Perry sees the outcome as an important motivator for his team moving forward.
“We did win the two games we needed to last year,” Perry said, “but a lot of the games that we did end up losing were by one goal because we let up after the first goal. It was positive thing to get on the board first. It was a positive thing to see us finish strong.”
The Red Devils found plenty of scoring opportunities in the second half but came up empty. Blanke secured the ball in the closing minutes, slipped past a pair of defenders in the box and sent the ball cascading through the raindrops into the far corner of the goal for the winner.
“We were really possessing the ball well,” Perry said. “We want to play our game, which is possession soccer. In the second half, we came out flat. We sat on the lead a little bit.”
“We let off the gas and let them back in the game,” he added, “ but my assistant coach Bryan Barker made a good point. Last year, we probably finish this game with a tie or loss because we didn’t have enough in the tank to finish it out. We were proud to see that at they put the pedal to the medal and made it happen.”
Johnson Central coach Scottie Bentley was pleased with his team’s fight in the closing half after facing the early deficit.
Haley Lykins poked in a tally right before halftime to give the Golden Eagles momentum heading into the break. Abigail Williams found enough room in a crowd of players to blast it through in the 55th minute.
“In the second half, we were able to lockdown on them,” Bentley said. “(Russell) was switching the ball from side to side and we figured that out at halftime. We settled in and started to take away passes. We started to become more of a threat offensively.”
Lakin Bentley found the equalizer later in the second half. The junior got just enough on the ball to slide it past the keeper as she was falling to the ground. Bentley also assisted the other two goals with a free and corner kick.
“Lakin had a rib injury from our last game on Saturday,” Scottie Bentley said. “We kept her out of the contact a little bit. We put Haley Lykins in there. She is strong, physical and good on the ball. Lakin can feed her.”
“Lakin was able to finish, but that is not where she wants to play,” he added. “It’s not her game. Her game is to control the middle of the field. It’s new to her this year. She is stepping up to be a leader on team.”
Johnson Central drops to 1-2-1.
(606) 326-2654 |