OLIVE HILL It was Russell’s year.
At least in Eastern Kentucky Conference basketball, that is.
Red Devils boys and girls walked away with five of the 11 awards and both team trophies that were presented at Tuesday’s annual banquet at the Lewis Caveland Lodge in Carter Caves State Resort Park.
Brady Bell was a first-time recipient of the boys Player of the Year honor. Bell finished his senior campaign averaging 25.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting just under 50% from the field for the 19-8 Red Devils. He remains undecided about where he will play next season.
“It just means a lot because I’ve been growing up going to these (banquets) and seeing people win it and just working hard so that one day have a chance to win that award, too,” he said. “As a player, I just wanted to grow on and off the court as a person and a basketball player, too.”
Bell credited his confidence as a major factor in his development this season.
“Going into this year, if I miss a couple shots in a row that it was OK, then I could just make the next shot,” he said. “My teammates, they just gave me confidence to succeed and it went well.”
The Red Devils really cleaned up in the girls awards, winning the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, the Coach of the Year and the Gary Kidwell Commissioner’s Award, which this winter was named in honor of the 27th-year commissioner of the EKC.
Sophomore Shaelyn Steele also was a first-time winner of the girls Offensive Player of the Year award. She led her team with 21.9 ppg and 7.7 rpg and shot 45.8% from the floor. Steele’s Red Devils posted a 16th Region-best 26 wins.
“Shaelyn had an outstanding season. She continues to show growth in her offensive game and open things up for her teammates,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said.
Layne was the girls Coach of the Year for the second straight season and the fifth time.
“It’s really special. I think it’s really important because it’s the respect my peers show me,” she said. “We’ve had a really good season and a really good team with really good players, and (we) also have some really good assistant coaches around me with Garry Morris, Bryan Hall and Whitney Compton. They do so much for our program. They don’t get a lot of credit, but they should.”
Junior guard Jenna Adkins played in 30 games this season and scored 9.3 ppg for Russell, but really made her presence felt on the other side of the floor, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors.
“She is our slasher and always guards the other team’s best player,” Layne said. “She is extremely physical and able to move her feet really well. She accepts the challenge and takes pride in her defense.”
Phil Sanders was named as the Gary Kidwell Commissioner’s Award winner. Sanders is the treasurer of Russell’s girls basketball booster club. He also keeps the team’s stats as well as serving as a key fundraiser for the program.
West Carter’s Allie Stone won the girls Player of the Year honor for the second time, having also collected the award in 2019-20. Last season, she was named the Offensive Player of the Year. She finished her career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with more than 3,000 points. This year she is the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches’ 16th Region Player of the Year and is up for the Miss Basketball honor that will be presented later this month. As a senior, she averaged 24 ppg and 4.3 rpg and made nearly 51% of her total shots, including 50% on her 3-point attempts. She also sank 87% of her foul shots. She will play for Pikeville next season.
“This is just a great conference we play in. There’s a lot of really good players in it, so it’s really an honor to be named the Player of the Year my senior year, which just finishes off a great year with this award,” she said. “I thought we played well all season. It wasn’t really how we wanted to go out, but … I accomplished a lot of things that I wanted to, so it was a really successful season for us.”
Bart Williams led Bath County to the best season in school history with a 27-5 mark, a region tournament semifinal finish and the EKC Tournament crown. Those accomplishments led him to be selected as the boys Coach of the Year.
“In this particular conference it means a lot, because the other five coaches are really good coaches,” Williams said of earning his honor. “The conference is just so tough, so it means a lot to win the award, especially since they vote on it. … Not only is it tough to win the conference, it’s tough to win the Coach of the Year and it’s tough to win the (EKC) tournament. I have a lot of respect for everyone in that league.”
Zack Otis, Bath County’s junior guard, was tabbed as the boys Offensive Player of the Year. He averaged 21.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg and shot 52.2% from the field, 71% from the free-throw line and 37.1% from long distance.
“I’m very proud of Zack for having the season he had. He averaged almost 26 points per game last season. Going into this season, I told him if he averaged 26 points again that we probably wouldn’t be very good. So I challenged him to average around 20 points per game, but also (to) get six or seven rebounds per game and five or six assists per game, (and) he pretty much did that,” Williams said of Otis. “Zack is a big reason that we were 27-5. … He could’ve easily been the Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the year in the EKC as well.”
Chase Alderman was chosen as the conference’s boys Defensive Player of the Year for the third straight campaign. He was Rowan County’s scoring (17.9 ppg) and rebounding (12.0 rpg) leader this winter, and was a dominant presence in the paint for the Vikings, who made a strong second-half surge and advanced to the region semifinals.
West Carter had the recipient of both the John “Hop” Brown girls and Terrence Smith boys Courage Awards. Senior forward Hanna Henderson overcame a pair of hip surgeries and hip dysplasia en route to averaging 4.8 rpg this winter. Senior forward Caleb Lambert had a myriad of injuries throughout his career, including having heart issues in late December that have yet to be medically defined but caused him to miss all but seven games this season.
Russell’s girls won the EKC team title after posting a 26-6 overall record and capturing the in-season tournament. All five of the team’s starters were named All-EKC.
“I thought we played one of the best schedules in the state. I thought we had a lot of quality wins and I thought we really grew,” Layne said. “We lost over 50% of our scoring, which really ended up being a bugaboo for us, but overall, I thought we really still had one of the best defensive teams in the state and offensively I thought we got better as the season went along.”
The Red Devil boys finished 19-8, but were 7-3 against conference foes.
“I was very pleased with the progress and success we had this season,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “This year’s team showed continual improvement throughout the season and was able to win the (EKC) conference and a 63rd District championship.”
Added Bell: “As a team our goal coming into this year was to win districts and we did that for the first time in nine years. So that was a major success for us."
For the second consecutive season, only six teams competed in the EKC. Twenty girls and 18 boys were named first-team all-conference. Thirteen of the girls and nine of the boys were repeat winners from 2020-21.
All-EKC Boys Basketball First-Team
Player of the Year: Brady Bell (Russell)
Offensive Player of the Year: Zack Otis (Bath County)
Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Alderman (Rowan County)
Coach of the Year: Bart Williams (Bath County)
Terrence Smith Courage Award: Caleb Lambert (West Carter)
Bath County: Zack Otis, Tyler Buckhanon, Jordan Wilson
East Carter: Connor Goodman, Evan Goodman, Blake Hall
Lewis County: Trey Gerike, Logan Liles, Drew Noble
Rowan County: Chase Alderman, Cody Collins, Colby Wilburn
Russell: Brady Bell, Griffin Downs, Bradley Rose
West Carter: Landon Nichols, Jackson Bond, Brett Dailey
All-EKC Girls Basketball Team
Player of the Year: Allie Stone (West Carter)
Offensive Player of the Year: Shaelyn Steele (Russell)
Defensive Player of the Year: Jenna Adkins (Russell)
Coaches of the Year: Mandy Layne (Russell)
Gary Kidwell Commissioner’s Award: Phil Sanders (Russell)
John “Hop” Brown Courage Award: Hanna Henderson (West Carter)
Bath County: Ashtyn Barrett, Makenna Day, Diamond Wills
East Carter: Maci Moore, Makyla Waggoner
Lewis County: Cheyenne D’Souza, Sarah Paige Weddington, Liv Campbell, Alanna Puente
Rowan County: Haven Ford, Hailey Rose, Katie Chandler
Russell: Shaelyn Steele, Jenna Adkins, Bella Quinn, Campbell Jachimczuk, Josie Atkins
West Carter: Allie Stone, Beth Middleton, Hanna Henderson