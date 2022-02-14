RUSSELL Mandy Layne said Russell found a reset with its first in-region loss last week. Pete Fraley didn't think the Red Devils needed it.
"They don't need fire to play us," the Lions coach said after Russell's 51-28 romp on Monday night at Marvin Meredith Gym. "They see our jerseys, they're ready to play. Credit to them. They deserve all the credit."
Boyd County led 11-7 in this rematch of the last three 16th Region Tournament title games after Jasmine Jordan's putback with 10 seconds to go in the first quarter, the last of her seven consecutive points.
But that left enough time for the Red Devils' Gabby Oborne to splash a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"I kinda just went for it," Russell's eighth-grade guard said with a grin.
Oborne dropped in another trey at the 5:39 mark of the second quarter. Both triples were catalysts as Russell assembled a 42-12 run to turn that late-first-quarter four-point deficit into a 26-point bulge on Jenna Adkins's drive midway through the fourth quarter.
"(Boyd County was) doing a really good job on us. We were struggling to get shots and hit shots," Layne said. "I thought those (Oborne 3s) were both big-time momentum-changers."
Oborne's recent emergence has added another dimunitive but dynamic guard to Russell's rotation. Listed at 5-foot-4, she dropped in 24 points on Friday night on her 14th birthday against Greenup County and added 10 more points against Butler the next day.
"I was in a slump at the beginning of the season and I think I'm starting to hit some after warming up," Oborne said.
Deadpanned Layne: "She's making me look bad, because I should've played her sooner, let's be honest. ... Her energy and her intensity and her ability right now to hit wide-open 3s (help), and she just plays within herself and does what I ask her to do. But she's really made a huge impact on us the past couple weeks."
Oborne's nine-point production complemented Shaelyn Steele's 22 points. Steele made six of her last eight two-point shots after connecting on two of her first seven.
Meanwhile, Russell (22-5) limited Boyd County to 7-for-42 shooting (16.7%) and forced 18 turnovers. The Lions didn't make a 3-pointer and were 2 for 18 from the field in the second half.
Jordan and Audrey Biggs each scored nine points to lead Boyd County (15-10), which saw its five-game win streak conclude.
Jordan and Biggs give the Lions a height advantage over Russell, but Boyd County struggled to capitalize on it Monday.
"It's no secret, I got two 6-footers, I want to try to go inside," Fraley said, "but we can't get anything going inside. A lot of factors going in there, but we'll work on it."
Jordan recorded eight rebounds and Biggs and Isabella Opell each had seven for the Lions. Boyd County held a 23-13 advantage on the glass at halftime, but the Red Devils had the rebounding total at 35 apiece by game's end. Layne said putting Steele in position to capitalize on her athletic ability helped there.
"And the second half, we actually finally started getting our butt on some people," Layne said, laughing.
Adkins, Steele, Campbell Jachimczuk and Hannah Sanders grabbed five caroms apiece and Russell collected eight team boards.
The Red Devils won for the sixth time in their last eight meetings with the Lions. Most of the rest of those were much more competitive -- five of the previous eight meetings were determined by five points or fewer, including Russell's 55-54 victory in Summit on Jan. 31.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 1-6 3-4 4 5
Opell 1-6 0-0 7 2
Jordan 3-12 3-3 8 9
Biggs 2-9 5-9 7 9
Stewart 0-2 0-0 3 0
Neese 0-3 3-4 2 3
S. Stevens 0-2 0-0 1 0
Moore 0-1 0-0 0 0
M. Stevens 0-0 0-0 0 0
Christian 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ray 0-1 0-2 0 0
Ramey 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 7-42 14-22 35 28
FG Pct.: 16.7. FT Pct.: 63.6. 3-pointers: 0-12 (Bartrum 0-3, Opell 0-1, Biggs 0-3, Stewart 0-1, Neese 0-3, Ray 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: Jordan. Turnovers: 18.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
J. Adkins 2-5 2-3 5 6
Steele 9-18 3-4 5 22
Quinn 1-11 0-0 0 2
Atkins 1-1 0-0 1 2
Jachimczuk 1-4 2-2 5 4
Oborne 3-5 0-0 1 9
Sanders 2-2 0-0 5 4
M. Adkins 0-1 0-0 0 0
Darnell 1-2 0-0 1 2
Smith 0-0 0-0 2 0
Cameron 0-0 0-0 1 0
Allen 0-1 0-0 0-0 0
Stith 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 8
TOTAL 20-50 7-9 35 51
FG Pct.: 40.0. FT Pct.: 77.8. 3-pointers: 4-14 (Oborne 3-5, Steele 1-3, Quinn 0-4, Jachimczuk 0-1, Allen 0-1). PF: 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
BOYD CO. 11 7 2 8 -- 28
RUSSELL 10 14 13 14 -- 51
Officials: Gavin Ramsey, Mike Whisman and Kenny Kegley.