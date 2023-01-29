RUSSELL It was just five days ago that Russell found themselves in the same scenario it encountered on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils couldn’t withstand an Ashland rally before falling by two points on Monday. Ryle kept charging back in the second half during a Marvin Meredith Gym matinee and opened the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run to turn a 15-point deficit to five.
Russell regrouped after a timeout and Kennedy Darnell recorded seven of her team’s next nine points. Shaelyn Steele added the final eleven tallies for the Red Devils as they closed out a 63-48 win over the visiting Raiders.
“I thought we responded really well,” Layne said. “We were really upset and a little deflated in the locker room (after Monday’s game). We knew that we didn’t do the things that we needed to do down the stretch. We know that we need to continue to work and get better. We got to play another day and we wanted to take advantage of that.”
Russell held a 41-26 advantage heading into the fourth frame but Ryle closed the gap with consecutive buckets from Quinn Eubanks, Abby Holtman and Jaelyn Jones to 43-38 with five minutes to play.
The Raiders have spent most of their season away from home. The team traveled to the area this weekend and picked up a win over Boyd County. Ryle shrugged off a slow start after the quick turnaround and picked up its energy level in the second half.
Raiders coach Katie Haltz said her players are used to the grind and will learn from their experience over the last two days. It was a physical game against the Red Devils.
“We have done it before,” Haltz said. “There has been discussion on primetime games, and this is one of the reasons when you are playing two top teams like we did. In the grand scheme of things, if you want to be there at the end and want to be a contender, it will happen anyway. It’s mental and all kind of things like that. We missed a lot of layups today that normally we don’t miss.”
“I fell like our attitude and our mindset of how things were going to be from the first half to the second definitely changed,” she added. “I swung the momentum in our favor.”
Layne was pleased with her team’s execution in the halfcourt against the taller and bigger Raiders. Steele can get to the rim and create open looks for her teammates.
“Shaelyn Steele was great at driving gaps,” Layne said. “We hadn’t run our break a lot but when we got our four guards out there, I thought we ran it really well. We were able to pass the ball out for 3s. We were able to hit some big shots.”
Darnell answered the Ryle (17-7) rally with a short jumper then splashed a triple to extend the margin back to nine.
The closing moments of the third quarter contained several pivotal moments for Russell (15-8). Hannah Sanders stopped and swished a long ball to start the Red Devils on their own 12-2 spurt. Gabby Oborne followed with a pair of corner 3-balls as five different Russell players connected from long range during the contest.
“I have seen both of their confidences grow,” Layne said of Darnell and Sanders. “We have been trying to instill confidence in them and explain that we need a third and fourth scorer. We tell them that if you are wide open, let it fly. It will make other teams have to respect that. You will see both of them continue to get better.”
The Raiders scored the game’s first five points but gave up multiple possessions with seven turnovers in the opening quarter. Bella Quinn turned a takeaway into a layup on the other end of the floor before the end of the frame. It resulted in the Red Devils’ first lead and one they would never give back.
Ryle committed a total of 22 turnovers. Defense paves the way for the Russell.
“It’s what we thrive on,” Layne said. “We don’t have a bunch of post players. Josie Atkins, who does play in the post, can really get after you. We are able to play nine right now. It’s been helpful to give kids breaks during the game and stay fresh.”
Eubank secured a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ryle. Holtman added 11 points. Austin Johnson and Sarah Baker each had nine. Baker collected 14 boards.
Steele netted a game-high 32 points and hit 17 of her 19 attempts, including the final seven in the fourth quarter, at the free throw line. The junior also grabbed eight rebounds.
Quinn and Darnell each contributed 10 points for the Red Devils.
“She is a good guard,” Haltz said of Steele. “She takes care of the ball and runs the tempo for her team. She does a nice job.”
RYLE FG FT REB TP
Eubank 6-14 0-0 10 12
Holtman 4-10 2-3 3 11
Johnson 4-8 0-1 0 9
Jones 2-6 0-0 3 5
Baker 3-6 3-3 14 9
Fong 0-1 0-0 0 0
Carrigan 1-3 0-0 0 2
Team 4
TOTALS 20-48 5-7 34 48
FG Pct: 41.7. FT Pct: 71.4. 3-point FGs: 3-8 (Holtman 1-4, Johnson 1-1, Jones 1-3) Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 22.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 7-18 17-19 8 32
Quinn 4-12 1-2 3 10
Sanders 2-3 0-0 2 5
Darnell 3-4 2-2 2 10
Atkins 0-2 0-2 5 0
Oborne 2-4 0-0 0 6
Fitzpatrick 0-0 0-0 4 0
Adkins 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTALS 18-44 20-25 27 63
FG Pct: 40.9. FT Pct: 80.0 3-point FGs: 7-18 (Steele 1-5, Quinn 1-5, Sanders 1-1, Darnell 2-2, Oborne 2-4, Adkins 0-1) Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
RYLE 9 7 10 22 — 48
RUSSELL 10 17 14 22 — 63
Officials: Henry Bacon, Dave Anderson, Dwayne Farrow
