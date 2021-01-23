RUSSELL Greenup County was threatening to run Russell out of the “Marv” Friday night in a 63rd District showdown.
Brady Bell was not having any of it, and he had plenty of backup from Carson Patrick.
Trailing 13-8 after one, Russell forced a Greenup County turnover and Bell provided an exclamation point on the other end with a two-handed tomahawk jam. Bell’s 10 first-half points combined with Patrick’s eight off the bench erased an eight-point first-quarter deficit that became a 12-point edge at the break to propel Russell to a 66-44 win over Greenup County on Senior Night.
“Greenup came in with a game plan and (Barker) was successful in doing what he wanted to do early,” Russell coach Tom Barrick said. “His kids were successful doing that, and give them credit. When we were down five at the end of the quarter after only scoring eight, I wasn’t as frustrated as people might think because we missed a lot of shots but only gave up 13 points. If we don’t guard fairly well that first quarter, we are down 10-12 points. Credit to our kids for not getting frustrated.”
Greenup County coach Steve Barker felt like the second quarter was deja vu from the Jan. 5 matchup in Lloyd.
“That’s what happened in the first quarter at our place,” Barker said. “I really like Russell’s team. They really defend well and they’ve got those two guys who can score with anybody. You have to be really good defensively or they are going to put up 15-18 points. It looked like every time I looked up tonight, (Bell) was hitting a shot or getting an offensive rebound put back. He’s a really nice player.”
Bell finished with a game-high 19 points, which included three dunks. Patrick added a career-high 15.
“I was really happy with Brady’s play tonight and his energy was great,” Barrick said of Bell.
Patrick’s first points gave Russell its first made field goal of the contest and provided a much-needed lift after the Devils started the game 1 of 10 from the field.
“I have to give Carson a lot of credit,” Barrick said. “He’s still learning a lot of things and he’s so athletic. We have to get his skill set and his decision-making up to his athleticism. Athletically, he brings a lot to the table and he’s a high-energy guy and that’s what we are trying to get him to do. Use his energy for high productive plays.”
Russell’s offense ignited to start the second quarter after Bell’s first dunk cut the deficit to only two and Charlie Jachimczuk’s first field goal gave Russell a 19-17 after the senior completed the and-1 for the lead that the Red Devils would not relinquish the remainder of the game.
Jachimczuk finished with 11 for the Red Devils.
Carson Wireman pulled Greenup County to within five with two minutes before the break, but Russell closed on a 7-0 run to end the half, capped off by a triple from senior Donovan Moore that pushed the Red Devils’ lead to double digits for the first time.
“I was more happy for Donovan than I was that the lead had gone from single digits,” Barrick said of the shot before halftime. “He’s struggled shooting a couple times. He got in against Lewis County and had a couple great looks and missed and he got a little perturbed at himself. It was one of those plays that I don’t know if he even had time to think about it. It was catch and shoot. Our kids were really excited for him.”
Russell flipped the script from the game plan that worked so well against Greenup County in Lloyd, after a heavy dose of full-court and half-court pressure forced 17 Musketeers turnovers. However, the Musketeers were ready for the pressure, which forced the veteran coach to dig into his bag of tricks which produced a product that worked even better.
“We had to speed the game up and our kids did a good job doing that,” Barrick said. “More so in the quarter court than in the full court. I thought (Greenup County) did a good job of handling the extended press because that’s what he had success with down there in the first game. So, we had to back off on that and try to do better in the quarter court and our kids did a nice job.”
Russell’s defense also made things difficult on Greenup County big man Trenton Hannah who led the way with six points and five rebounds after one.
“The big kid (Hannah) is a load and I thought we did a decent job of making him work,” Barrick said.
Hannah led the Musketeers with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but Barker said his final seven points did not come easy.
“The term that I use is dig it out,” Barker explained the style of play Russell used against Hannah. “(Russell) really does a good job of digging it out. Every time (Hannah) caught it in the post, there was two guys there. That’s tough.”
Another significant difference in this meeting as compared to the contest at the Greenhouse was the Red Devils free throw shooting. Russell was 11 of 27 (40.7%) at Greenup County, but went 13 of 18 (72.2%) on their home floor.
“It’s a heck of a lot better to be 3-0 and sitting where we are at than to have a loss already,” Barrick said. “You have to win at home. We won at home so that’s important. But you have to go on the road and get some wins and we have a makeup game at Menifee County. It’s a quick turnaround, but even more important, our last road game wasn’t very good and we have to learn from that performance. We can’t come out and have that kind of performance.”
Boone Gibson rounded out Greenup County’s double-digit scorers with 11 while hitting the Musketeers’ only triple of the night on 13 attempts.
“We weren’t very good with our jump shots tonight and that’s because of Russell’s defense,” Barker said. “They do a great job of getting up in the passing lanes and you really have to work hard to get a good shot.”
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Sammons 0-1 2-2 5 2
Wireman 2-5 4-5 1 8
Hannah 5-9 3-7 10 13
B. Gibson 4-10 2-2 4 11
Barker 1-7 2-2 2 4
Hewlett 1-3 0-0 3 2
Bays 1-1 0-0 0 2
J. Gibson 0-0 0-0 2 0
Howard 1-2 0-0 1 2
Haywood 0-0 0-0 1 0
Hunt 0-0 0-0 0 0
Adkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Webb 0-2 0-0 2 0
TOTAL 15-40 13-18 31 44
FG Pct.: 37.5. FT Pct.: 72.2. 3-pointers: 1-13(Sammons 0-1, B. Gibson 1-3, Wireman 0-3, Barker 0-5, Webb 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 18.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Quinn 2-7 2-3 3 6
Jachimczuk 3-9 4-5 2 11
Bell 7-13 5-6 8 19
Blum 0-1 0-0 0 0
Doak 2-4 1-1 2 5
Downs 3-8 0-0 4 7
Patrick 5-7 5-6 3 15
McClelland 0-0 0-0 0 0
Abdon 0-2 0-0 2 0
Charles 0-1 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 23-55 5-14 24 66
FG Pct.: 41.8. FT Pct.: 83.3. 3-pointers: 5-14(Quinn 2-3, Jachimczuk 1-2, Moore 1-3, Bell 0-2, Abdon 0-2, Downs 1-2). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
GREENUP CO. 13 8 11 12 — 44
RUSSELL 8 25 21 12 — 66
Officials: Dave Anderson, Kenny Kegley, Brian Keltner.