Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. Near record high temperatures. High 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.