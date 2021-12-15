MOREHEAD Mandy Layne chuckled, perhaps nervously.
Russell's girls basketball coach had just seen her Red Devils erase a 10-point Rowan County lead Wednesday to take down the Vikings, 57-54, at Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium. She had just watched Shaelyn Steele score 21 points and grab nine rebounds.
“I was just hoping that we would continue to grind like we did,” Layne said. “We got some huge steals on the defensive end, and I really thought our defense stepped up, and it led to offense, and it kind of got us into a little better flow.”
Steele was a little worried.
“I knew my team's going to fight, so it all worked out,” she said.
The Red Devils trailed Rowan County, 33-23, with 4:41 to go in the third quarter, but they outscored the Vikings, 34-21, the rest of the way.
“Anytime you've got someone like Shaelyn Steele on the other team, you know it's not going to stay that way forever,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said of his team's margin.
Russell defeated the Vikings for the second time in less than a week. The Red Devils won the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament crown, 65-49, Dec. 9 behind Steele's career-high 40 points.
“I felt like our offense moved better (Wednesday),” Rowan County junior guard Haven Ford said. “I knew we still have to execute on it. We found each other, and I feel like on the defensive end we played probably the best that we did all year.”
Ford led all scorers with 29 points. She also had eight rebounds, three assists and four steals.
When Russell turned to Adkins and Bella Quinn for the scoring, they delivered – both finished with 12 points.
Wednesday, it usually fell to Destiny Utterback to stick with Steele in the first half; it was a wise decision – Steele was 1 for 6 from the field and scored only five points. Ford took her turn in the second half.
Ford finished the first half with 15 points. She was just 2 for 7 from the field (a pair of 3s from the left wing), but she drained all nine of her free throws. Adkins and Steele took turns defending her.
“Jenna got some early fouls in the first half, so I had to step up and help with Haven,” Steele said. “(I was) trying to stop her from the drive.”
Russell and Rowan County both had ugly shooting nights: Russell, 14 of 41, 34.1%; and Rowan County, 12 of 38, 31.6%.
Free throw shooting was much better: Russell, 25 of 32, 78.1%; and Rowan County, 24 of 31, 77.4%.
Ford's only two first-half field goals, a pair of 3s from the left wing, put the Vikings ahead, 25-21 at intermission.
Three-pointers from the left wing became Rowan County's favorite spot to open the third quarter. Utterback and Hailey Rose knocked down one apiece – part of a 9-3 run in a little more than three minutes.
Russell's comeback started at the free throw line. Josie Atkins was 3 for 3 and Steele netted three of four. Mix in buckets by Steele, Hannah Sanders and Quinn, and the Red Devils trailed by just 37-33 with a quarter to go.
Steele's bucket 80 seconds into the final stanza gave Russell a 39-37 lead – the Red Devils' first since an 11-10 advantage late in the first quarter.
Steele's free throw with 3:03 to go in the fourth quarter put Russell ahead 47-43. Rowan County tied things at 53-all when Katie Chandler converted Ford's steal and pass with 11 ticks remaining.
The suspense wasn't nearly over.
Ford's free throw with six seconds to go made it 55-54, Russell. After Adkins's two free throws with 4.4 seconds left, Ford missed a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“We need to put people in better places; that's on me,” Layne said, “And our movement needs to be better, which is also on me. We hit some huge free throws when we needed to.”
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Adkins 4-10 3-4 1 12
Steele 4-12 12-14 9 21
Quinn 3-9 4-4 3 12
Atkins 1-1 5-6 7 7
Jachimczuk 0-4 1-4 0 1
Sanders 2-4 0-0 4 2
Darnell 0-1 0-0 0 0
Oborne 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTALS 14-41 25-32 28 57
FG Pct.: 34.1. FT Pct: 78.1. 3-point FG: 4-19 (J. Adkins 1-5, Steele 1-2, Quinn 2-6, Jachimczuk 0-3, Sanders 0-2, Darnell 0-1). PF: 20. Fouled out: Jachimczuk. Turnovers: 10.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Chandler 3-7 1-3 4 8
Utterback 2-5 0-1 5 5
Rose 2-5 3-4 4 9
Lewis 0-4 1-2 2 1
Ford 5-13 17-19 8 29
Perkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Eastham 0-0 0-0 2 0
Rogers 0-4 2-2 4 2
Team 1
TOTALS 12-38 24-31 30 54
FG Pct.: 31.6. FT Pct: 77.4. 3-point FG: 6-20 (Chandler 1-3, Utterback 1-3, Rose 2-5, Lewis 0-2, Ford 2-7). PF: 19. Fouled out: Chandler. Turnovers: 15.
RUSSELL 12 9 12 24 – 57
ROWAN CO. 14 11 12 17 – 54
Officials: Dave Anderson, Henry Bacon and Blake Rozen.