WESTWOOD For Russell coach Derek Cooksey, walking into the George W. Cooke Gymnasium was a familiar experience. What was different this time was entering it as the visiting head coach.
“It’s nice to come back and see people that were so supportive of us then, and are still supportive of this program now,” Cooksey said. “I still value those relationships.”
Cooksey led Fairview for 10 years, notching 117 wins and taking the Eagles to the region tournament on three different occasions. Then, in 2019, he exited to take an assistant spot with Russell.
This season, he took the reins as the Red Devils’ head coach.
On Tuesday night, he led Russell against the Eagles, looking for a win against his former team.
Despite a tough pushback from a game Fairview, the Russell Red Devils got the job done, 79-64.
The first three quarters were a lot closer than the final score would indicate.
Fairview stayed nose-to-nose with Russell to start out as both teams came out swinging.
“I knew coming in it was going to be an atmosphere that we hadn’t seen this year,” Cooksey said. “When you get on the road against a team that has good players, it makes a difference.”
Russell got a bit of separation off of back-to-back 3s from Carson Blum and Brady Bell. This led to a timeout from Eagles coach Roger Newton, down 16-9.
Out of the break, Fairview responded with a 3 from Bubba Day and a floater by Tanner Johnson to pull back within four.
“I told them, this is the tallest, longest team in the region,” Newton said of the Red Devils. “And we played hard against them.”
As time expired on the first quarter, Caleb Rimmer cleaned up under the basket to put Russell up 20-14 heading into the second frame.
The Red Devils sprinted into the second quarter, going on a 7-2 run to go up 11.
Fairview finally found a rhythm, sinking a 3 from Johnson that caused Cooksey to call his first timeout of the game, up 29-24.
Out of the timeout, the Red Devils went on another run, this one 8-2, stretching their lead back to 11.
Fairview was able to get a little ground back, but saw Day pick up his third foul in the closing moments of the first half.
Russell took a 41-33 lead into the locker room. Their star senior Bell led both teams in scoring at the half with 18.
The Eagles were led by Day with 16. Day and Johnson had accounted for all of Fairview’s 19 second-quarter points, and all but four of their points in the entire first half.
The Eagles started out the second half with a pair of 3s that put them within four points of Russell.
From there, both teams engaged in an absolute slugfest. Neither team could seem to pull away as Fairview called timeout about halfway through the quarter trailing just 51-48.
“We knew they were going to throw various defenses at us,” Cooksey said. “And Fairview has guys that can score on all levels.”
Russell came out of the break with four quick points, causing Newton to quickly call another timeout.
Out of that break, both teams continued to exchange blows, with neither team backing down.
Immediately following a no-call that greatly displeased the home crowd, Bell was fouled shooting a 3 with just 0.8 seconds on the clock. He made two of three from the line to send the Red Devils into the fourth quarter up 59-52.
“I feel like our team is playing hard and really playing together right now,” Newton said.
The fourth quarter got off to a rough start for the Eagles, as they gave up a quick five points and called timeout just 30 seconds into the frame, now down 64-52.
Fairview finally made its first field goal nearly halfway through the quarter.
“I think in the fourth quarter we really buckled down,” Cooksey said. “We got some stops, changed up some defense, and got out in transition a bit.”
Russell’s Bell and Fairview’s Day led in scoring, both with 28 points.
Fairview will finish up the regular season on the road at Phelps on Friday night, before meeting Boyd County in the first round of the 64th District Tournament on Feb. 22.
“I think if we play this physical and this hard against Boyd, I think it gives us a good chance going into that district tournament game," Newton said. "We’re just continuing to get in shape and want to give Boyd our best shot.”
Russell closes out the regular season hosting Rowan County on Thursday.
“Rowan County has a great program. They run a very good system,” Cooksey said. “It’s going to give us a tournament feel. We’re going to get to see how teams are going to play us in the postseason.”
RUSSELL 20 21 18 20 — 79
FAIRVIEW 14 19 19 12 — 64
Russell (79) — Bell 28, Downs 17, Patrick 8, Charles 7, Rose 7, Blum 5, Rimmer 4, McDowell 3. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Bell 3, Downs 3, Blum 1, Patrick 1). FT: 19-31. Fouls: 9.
Fairview (64) — Day 28, Johnson 23, Manning 11, Caldwell 2. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Johnson 5, Day 2, Manning 1). FT: 6-6. Fouls: 19.