RUSSELL Greenup County had Russell a bit uncomfortable after one quarter of play Friday night.
The Musketeers trailed by only two, 17-15, and had Russell searching for a way to pull away.
Mia Adkins was the answer.
Adkins jumped off the bench and drained three triples in the second quarter while Russell (4-3) leaned on its defense to hold Greenup County without a point for over six minutes. Meanwhile, Russell raced out to 13-0 run to put plenty of distance between them and the upset-minded Musketeers for a 58-41, district win at Marvin Meredith Gym.
“Defense is going to be really big for us because we aren’t a really big team,” Russell guard Shaelyn Steele said. “So, every possession we just have to play really hard. (Assistant) coach (Garry) Morris, he’s a defensive guy and he got on to us after the first quarter. We just had to pick it up.”
Adkins provided Russell with its first cushion of the game after bombing home back-to-back triples to start the second as Russell consistently passed up good shots for great shots.
“We’ve really been working on that and I was really proud of my group tonight because I thought we took some really, really good shots,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “I thought we did a great job moving the basketball and when you have guards like Shae and Bella, they do a really good job of setting people up.”
Steele said ball movement has been a focus of the team and having someone get the hot hand makes things much easier on offense.
“We’ve been working on moving the ball better in practice a lot,” Steele said. “It really helps me out because moving the ball makes us harder to guard and when people are hitting, they can’t just focus on me. Mia was hitting tonight, so we were looking for her. That was one of our main focuses tonight, moving the ball.”
Greenup County jumped out to a 7-3 lead after Emily Maynard tossed in her fifth point of the night. Josie Atkins connected on a baseline jumper and Steele’s long-distance jumper gave Russell an 8-7 lead. Rachel Bush finished an and-1 and Maynard followed with another triple for a 13-10 Musketeers lead with 1:48 to play in the first. Russell responded with a 7-2 run to close the frame, highlighted with a Kennedy Darnell trifecta that put the Devils in front for good.
Before Russell broke the huddle to start the second, Layne’s message was simple.
“We have to guard Bush and Maynard,” she said. “It was the same way at halftime. A few of the kids stepped up and hit some shots there in the third and fourth quarter, but with very little preparation unfortunately playing back-to-back nights, I thought our kids did a really good job following the game plan and hopefully next time we play them, we will have more time to prepare.”
Greenup County coach Paul Miller said the second quarter performance was devastating when compared to the other three periods.
“I put it on the board and broke it down in quarters,” Miller said. “If you do quarters one, three and four, it's a two-point game. Second quarter, 18-3. You can’t come out and lay an egg in the second quarter and if I’m right, that’s when they hit that barrage of 3s. Little Mia had a great game and shot the ball so well for an eighth-grader and just killed me (tonight).”
Steele led the Devils with 20 points and nine rebounds. Adkins finished with 12, all from downtown. Kennedy Darnell kicked in 10.
Russell took its largest lead of the night late in the third after Steele knifed to the basket for a layup and Adkins netted her fourth triple of the night. Russell shot 45% (9 for 20) from beyond the arc and 50% (23 for 46) from the field.
“They are a great team,” Miller said. “They whip it around and when you are in a zone, you think you are covered and the minute you break loose or you aren’t there, they make you pay and that’s what good teams do.”
Greenup County (3-3) pulled to within 12 after an 8-0 run sparked by Dharia Crum and capped off by an Emily Maynard bucket from the post with 3:31 to play in the game, but the Musketeers managed only one point the rest of the way.
“The positive spin to this, we’ve been looking all year for our freshmen to turn the corner,” Miller said. “I told them in a timeout that we might not win this game, but I said, Dhar, you and Spencer have to step up. This is your kind of game to show me something. They had Bush locked up. Shaelyn did a great job on Bush and she couldn’t get free a lot but I thought my freshmen stepped up.”
Layne said her squad answered the call when needed in a key moment of the fourth quarter.
“Our defense stepped up when we needed it to, but we need more consistency,” Layne said.
“We need 32 minutes of really quality play.”
Maynard led the Musketeers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Rachel Bush added 10.
“I thought we did a good job making it hard to get it in to Bush and getting it in to Maynard,” Layne said. “Obviously, Maynard had a great game and so did Bush. They are just so disciplined, too. They have a really nice ball club. Paul has done a great job with them.”
Miller echoed Layne’s take on Maynard.
“Emily has done that all year,” he said. “She had 19 tonight and only one turnover. You think about that, I put her out front with the ball and just clear it out on the press. She did a great job.”
Russell heads to the Queen of the Commonwealth at Bullitt East on Monday to play defending Third Region Tournament champion Meade County. Greenup County welcomes Tolsia (West Virginia).
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Maynard 7-16 2-2 10 19
Crum 3-6 0-0 1 8
Spencer 1-5 0-0 1 3
Bush 4-14 1-1 5 10
Shaffer 0-0 1-2 1 1
Boltz 0-0 0-0 1 0
McCormick 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 3
TOTAL 15-41 4-5 22 41
FG Pct.: 36.6. FT Pct.: 80.0. 3-pointers: 7-21(Maynard 3-9, Spencer 1-4, Bush 1-4, Crum 2-4). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 9-16 0-0 9 20
Quinn 1-6 2-2 6 4
Sanders 3-5 0-0 0 6
Darnell 3-4 1-3 3 10
Atkins 1-3 0-0 3 2
Oborne 1-3 0-0 2 2
Adkins 4-7 0-0 0 12
Fitzpatrick 1-2 0-0 1 2
Howard 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 23-46 3-5 26 58
FG Pct.: 50.0. FT Pct.: 60.0. 3-pointers: 9-20(Steele 2-5, Quinn 0-2, Darnell 3-3, Adkins 4-7, Sanders 0-1, Oborne 0-2).PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
GREENUP CO. 15 3 13 10 — 41
RUSSELL 17 18 15 8 — 58
Officials: Henry Bacon, Zane Frye, Wayne Farrow