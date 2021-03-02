RUSSELL Tom Barrick admitted taking the floor without Charlie Jachimczuk leading the Red Devils would be nothing short of a challenge.
Trailing by 13 points to open the third quarter was not part of the challenging formula Barrick expected.
“Yeah, that’s probably an understatement,” Barrick joked.
But Russell (10-6) rolled off a 16-0 run in the third, paced by Brady Bell’s 26-point, 15-rebound performance, to hand East Carter its second loss in as many games with a 52-46 defeat of the Raiders Tuesday night at “The Marv.”
“As crazy as this may sound, I told the coaches before the game that I thought Brady had to go for 30 tonight for us to have a chance to win because I just didn’t know where we were going to come up with the points the we typically get from Charlie,” Barrick said. “He was very, very good tonight. I thought he was very aggressive.”
With Jachimczuk sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered early in the second quarter in the loss at Lewis County, Barrick admitted he would be toying with different combinations hoping to find the right one that would produce. What he found was a trio that combined for 13 points and six rebounds, which nearly equaled the nightly average of Jachimczuk’s performance.
“I thought we got some major minutes out of our young kids tonight,” Barrick said, “Damon Charles and Carson Patrick, and it was just some matchup issues and I thought (East) did a good job of exploiting our lack of size at the guard position. I thought the Tussey kid made some good shots tonight over our guards, but I thought Patrick did a good job guarding him and contesting him there late. Damon was really good in the third quarter.”
Patrick had six points and four rebounds and Charles added three and two, respectively, largely in the third quarter. Carson Blum added four, with his second field goal of the night falling with 1:55 to go that pushed the Red Devils’ lead to four.
“We didn’t get some production out of some key guys that we wanted to see, so we said, next man up and we got some encouraging minutes out of some of our younger kids,” Barrick said.
East Carter (5-2) opened a 15-11 lead to end the first quarter after trading buckets to a 7-7 tie to start the affair.
Back-to-back Treven Tussey buckets sparked a 6-0 Raiders run and a 19-11 lead which prompted a Russell timeout with 6:43 to play in the half. The Raiders’ lead swelled to double digits after Tussey and Connor Goodman bookended a Russell trey, followed by a Blake Hall banked triple for an 11-point advantage.
Tussey opened the second half right where East Carter left off at the break of a 34-21 edge, the largest the Raiders had seen in the contest. However, Tussey’s bucket would be only one the Raiders would see for a span of more than six minutes until Evan Goodman’s triple tied the game at 37-37.
“Maybe the worst thing that happened was the halftime break,” East Carter coach Brandon Baker said. “We wanted to use it to get our wind back and get our legs back, but I think it was one of those things where we were spent and it was one of those things to have to gear it back up after a 10-minute break. We might have been better off with a quarter-break type of deal.”
Baker explained that Tussey was using an inhaler during halftime and with the Raiders being shorthanded themselves after Ethan Miller suffered an ankle injury against Boyd County, the reserves are few and far between.
“Treven played lights-out,” Baker said. “We couldn’t get him a break there. Our bench was limited, obviously, and I think it was legs more than anything. Basically, we couldn’t sub and that’s just where we’re at. That’s not a fault of any one of our players, that’s just where we are right now.”
Tussey led the Raiders with 22 points.
Bell pushed the Red Devils back in front by three by converting an and-1, but Tussey’s third and final triple of the night once again tied the contest at 40-40 to end the third.
Connor Goodman hit the first of two free throws for a 43-42 lead, but Bell canned a triple from the right corner to push the Red Devils back in front by a deuce and they never looked back the final four minutes.
“This is one game where I felt like we got caught of not having enough time on the court from practice and we just didn’t have enough stuff in,” Baker said. “We have stuff in our system, but we’ve just not had time to rep it in enough where we can execute under game stress. That’s not a fault to our players. I thought that they fought as hard as they could and never let us down. Our legs just got us. We did a lot of good stuff and very easily could have been on the other side of it.”
Baker added: “This will be a good learning game for us and we will see how we go from here.”
Russell welcomes Raceland Thursday night in a pivotal 63rd District matchup with the top seed in the upcoming tournament on the line.
“Obviously, you don’t want to go into a game of that magnitude on a three-game skid,” Barrick said. “The whole bottom line of the situation is, it’s all about matchups in high school basketball. (Raceland’s Kirk) Pence is one of the best players in the region and just what he can do, he runs the show. Trying to find a matchup for him without Charlie is going to be a monumental task.”
A Russell win clinches the top seed, but a loss opens multiple options which brings a possible blind draw between Russell, Raceland and Lewis County into the mix.
E. CARTER FG FT REB TP
C. Goodman 2-11 1-2 5 6
Cline 3-9 0-0 8 7
Tussey 9-16 1-1 2 22
E. Goodman 2-7 0-0 4 6
Hall 1-6 2-2 4 5
Gee 0-1 0-0 3 0
TOTAL 17-50 4-5 26 46
FG Pct.: 34.0FT Pct.: 80.0. 3-pointers: 8-24 (C. Goodman 1-5, Hall 1-2, Cline 1-3, Tussey 3-6, E. Goodman 2-7, Gee 0-1). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Quinn 3-4 0-0 3 7
Bell 9-22 5-8 15 26
Blum 2-5 0-1 0 4
Doak 0-1 0-0 1 0
Downs 0-1 3-4 6 3
Patrick 3-7 0-0 4 6
Moore 1-3 0-0 0 3
Charles 1-4 1-1 2 3
TOTAL 19-47 9-14 31 52
FG Pct.: 40.4. FT Pct.: 64.3. 3-pointers: 5-11 (Quinn 1-2, Moore 1-2, Bell 3-6, Blum 0-1). PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
E. CARTER 15 17 8 6 — 46
RUSSELL 11 10 19 12 — 52