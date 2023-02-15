Russell High School has put together the school’s first ever bass fishing team, which will compete this year in KHSAA sanctioned events.
Leading the new program is 2012 Russell graduate Tyler Parsley, the bass team’s head coach.
“It all started with junior Xander Lemaster,” Parsley said. “He got the ball rolling by starting a club at the school. You obviously can’t compete in any KHSAA events with a club, but he finally pushed it up to the board and got it approved.”
After the Russell Board of Education approved the new team and posted the job opening for a fishing coach, Parsley jumped at the chance to be part of it.
“I always get notification for Russell openings, and this one popped up,” Parsley said. “I’m a big fisherman as well. I grew up fishing with my dad and have gotten into the tournament scene the last couple of years. So, I thought this was the best thing for me. I love coaching, I coached the eighth-grade basketball team at Russell, so any way I can stay involved and help to better kids, I want to do it.”
Parsley hopes the new team can provide new avenues for students to set up for success in their post-high school life.
“There are so many opportunities for scholarships in sports that people probably don’t always think about,” Parsley said. “So, for some kids, if you can give them that opportunity through fishing, you’ve given them something else to shoot for.”
Parsley says the first team currently has 12 active students. The KHSAA only allows for six boats to be used during competitions, so the math works out well for the Red Devils.
“It’s actually a perfect number for us,” Parsley said. “We’ve maxed out our number of boats in our very first year and I was excited to see that.”
Parsley plans on getting the kids out at least once a week, once the weather turns a little warmer, for practice. The team will rely on volunteers and assistant coaches to provide and drive boats for the anglers to use.
The hope is for the team to also sponsor a fundraising fishing tournament later this season, open to all local fishers, with details to be ironed out in the near future.
“That’ll be a really good fundraiser and a lot of fun,” Parsley said. “It’ll be cool to get the community involved.”
Parsley says the community has been enthusiastic about the creation of the team.
“I was at a basketball game yesterday and folks were like ‘Oh, you’re coaching the fishing team!’ and it was great to just see the excitement in them,” Parsley said. “It’s so great to see everyone so excited about something so new.”
As Russell’s inaugural season approaches, Parsley has his sights set high for the team.
“I’ll reach for the stars,” Parsley said. “We have some talented fishermen on the team. I hope we get at least one or two boats qualified and sent to state in our first year. I really think we’ve got a lot of good fishermen who have done this their whole life and know what they’re doing. The lakes we’ll fish on for our region and state event are places they’ve fished before so I think we can compete. Whether first year or tenth year, that’s the end goal, get to state.”
There are only two KHSAA sanctioned events for the season, a region event on April 29 and a state event on May 12 and 13. Six boats from each of the regions will qualify for the state event.