Jake Russell said an imperative of winning in Mid-South Conference football is a high-scoring offense.
Kentucky Christian’s new coach would know.
Russell, announced Wednesday as the Knights’ boss, graduated from Campbellsville in 2015 as the Tigers’ record-holder in passing yards and touchdowns for a single game, a season and a career.
And Russell was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Union College in 2017 for the Bulldogs’ highest-scoring and most-yardage-gaining offense in program history, according to a KCU release.
Russell expects to bring a similar focus to Grayson.
“We want to be, obviously, very high-scoring and exciting on offense,” Russell said Friday. “We’re gonna play modern football, in terms of doing a lot of the more modern-style offense. You have to score points in this conference to win. That’s been seen. If you look at the teams that win their division and make the playoffs out of this conference every year, they’re always in probably the top 10 in scoring in the nation.”
Russell, who served his second one-year term on Union’s staff last season, saw KCU’s ascent up close. The Knights and Bulldogs met twice in the abbreviated 2021 spring campaign, with KCU winning 38-13 on Feb. 13 in Barbourville and 49-35 on April 10 in Grayson.
Those Knights victories bookended a 6-2 season, after which coach Corey Fipps left for Pikeville.
“The talent level’s probably higher than it’s ever been at KCU,” Russell said. “Coach Fipps did a great job getting a lot of talent on that campus, and I’ve been telling everybody, especially this staff I’m trying to hire, that we’re not walking into a situation where the program got in really bad shape and the last coach was let go. The previous coach did a phenomenal job building this thing up and left to better himself and his family, and more power to him — that’s part of this business.
“We’re walking into a very, very talented locker room that won six games out of eight last year, and we’re just continuing what’s being built and hopefully even taking that to the next level. That’s the exciting part to me is, this is not a rebuilding process by any means. This is, pick up where they left off and even improve it.”
Russell played college football at the highest levels the commonwealth has to offer, completing stints at Eastern Kentucky and Kentucky before going to Campbellsville. But the setting for the end of his career might have been more meaningful than being in Division I and the Southeastern Conference.
It’s that experience Russell is drawing from in molding his new program.
“The big thing that made KCU attractive to me was, they are sold out for using athletics as a ministry,” Russell said. “The small Christian university had a huge impact on my life, and still has a huge impact on my life. I see the opportunity to hopefully have that same impact on the young men that come to the program, and hopefully that can overflow into the campus and the community and beyond.”
Russell completed his playing career at Campbellsville in 2015 as the National Christian College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year and the Mid-South Conference West Division Player of the Year. His Tigers twice competed in the NAIA playoffs, including a dramatic first-round 38-35 loss at third-ranked St. Xavier University in Chicago in 2014. Russell threw for four touchdowns in that game.
Before that, Russell called signals in Richmond and Lexington and was a dual-threat QB — he led the Wildcats’ second-team offense in rushing in the 2012 spring game and ran for two TDs as a freshman for the Colonels in 2010.
Russell expects to remain “very involved” in the Knights offense, he said, while gaining familiarity with how to game-plan from defensive and special-teams standpoints.
“Defensively, you’re gonna go up against these offenses that are top 10 in the nation,” Russell said, “and the biggest thing for me is just allowing these guys to play fast, play aggressive, and force a bunch of turnovers, because any time you can get extra possessions on offense and have those opportunities to score, I think that’s huge.”
The short turnaround from the spring season to the Sept. 2 opener at the University of the Cumberlands can be viewed as a positive and a negative, Russell said.
“I think the biggest pro is, these guys still have a lot of momentum on the field, a lot of chemistry on the field,” Russell said. “Just getting to talk with some of the team leaders and captains (Thursday) on the phone together, they’re very excited. They have high expectations for themselves, which is the biggest thing.
“Obviously the con, with me being hired this late in the summer, is just getting everything organized, getting a full staff hired and moved into campus, because our players are gonna report in a little over three weeks, so it is very chaotic timing for everybody involved. But I think with this group of leaders we have on the team, they’re gonna make this transition process very smooth.”
Russell also played baseball at Kentucky and Campbellsville, and the Anderson County alumnus departed Lawrenceburg as the Bearcats’ all-time leading basketball scorer.
Russell, 29, is married to Dannika. The couple has a 3-month-old daughter, Naomi Ann.
(606) 326-2658 |