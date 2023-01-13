LLOYD Russell took advantage of a slow start from Greenup County to get a 52-44 win in a 63rd District showdown.
“The biggest thing (for us was), we came out and hit some shots early,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “We talked to our guys about not settling. I thought we didn’t really establish our inside game, and hats off to Greenup for doing what they needed to do in coaxing us into taking those shots, but we’ve been shooting the ball better than we did tonight. But on night’s where the ball doesn’t seem to be dropping easy, our defense becomes our backbone and pretty much got us through.”
Neither defense was willing to give an inch to start the first quarter.
The first field goal of the game came two and a half minutes into the frame, a 3 from Russell senior Carson Blum.
The Musketeers would take considerably longer to make their first basket, which came with 2:21 left in the opening quarter from sophomore Gavin Herrington.
The basket from Herrington would be the only made field goal for Greenup County throughout the quarter to go along with three free throws.
“I thought it was a good opportunity to grow,” Greenup County coach Corey Allison said of the situation his squad found themselves in after the first eight minutes. “We were down Bradley Adkins who brings a lot of energy on defense, like our Dennis Rodman so-to-speak. He gives us a spark. So, this was a time for another guy to step up defensively, which is what we’ve been missing.”
Going into the second quarter, the Red Devils had a 17-5 lead. Blum had already scored 10 points in the first period.
“One thing we’ve done is be very efficient from the field,” Cooksey said. “There are some times where we go away from what’s working and our guys know we need to exploit mismatches.”
Greenup County turned things around in the second frame, shaving 10 points off their deficit and looked solid on both ends of the court for the first time.
“I told them to just weather the storm,” Allison said. “We’ve been in positions like this before. Just stay composed and continue to trust and let everything else take its place. In the first quarter, everything Russell got, I felt like we gave to them, so I told them going into the second quarter, let’s not do them any favors.”
At the break, Russell led 27-22.
Blum led in scoring at the halfway point with 13.
Greenup was led by senior Carson Wireman with 10, who caught fire in the second quarter after scoring just one free throw in the first quarter.
“Wireman is my coach on the floor,” Allison said. “He’s a go-getter. From Day 1 of me getting the job, he’s been a 100% committed. He’s been that guy who’s been wanting a change in the culture in Greenup County basketball. And you can tell, he is a hard-nose competitor and my leader. I put him in a spot to where, this is his last year, so let’s go out with a bang and with no regrets.”
The third quarter was neck and neck, with both teams looking to grab the momentum/
Russell came out slightly ahead in a 9-8 quarter, thanks to a seven-point performance from senior Damon Charles.
Going into the final quarter, the goals for each team seemed set.
For Greenup County, their goal was to charge past Russell.
For the Red Devils, it was to fend off that charge and escape the Greenhouse with a victory.
“We just had to continue on getting good looks,” Cooksey said about his team’s mindset going into the fourth quarter. “And we didn’t settle in the fourth quarter and that allowed us to get some easier baskets and get some good stops.”
The Musketeers got as close as 42-40 with around 3 minutes to go, but the Red Devils continued to hold Greenup County back.
“Everything went their way in that fourth quarter,” Allison said. “When they turned their shoulders to the backboard and went up, they executed it well. I give credit to them, we struggled with them.”
With the clock working as a sixth man, Russell was able to pull back ahead and capture a 52-44 victory.
After a quiet first half, Charles finished the night with the high-water mark of 18 points.
Wireman was just behind him, leading Greenup County with 17.
Russell (15-3) plays 16th Region All "A' runner-up Menifee County at home on Monday.
“They’ve been playing good,” Cooksey said. “They have one of the top scorers in the region in Brevon Ricker, so we’re going to have to continue to play good defense and take high-efficiency shots.”
Greenup (3-12) travels Saturday to Franklin Furnace to face Green.
“We’re just hoping that we can get our legs under us,” Allison said. “They’re a tough team, that Ohio region over there is tough. We just want to come out with the same energy we finished with tonight. We took two steps forward against East Carter, I think we took two steps forward tonight, and we just want to be sure we don’t take any steps backwards. We just want to keep looking forward and wait for a breakthrough.”
RUSSELL 17 10 9 16 — 52
GREENUP CO. 5 17 8 14 — 44
Russell (52) — Charles 18, Blum 14, Rimmer 9, Carter 8, Neel 3. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Blum 3, Neel 1). FT: 5-14. Fouls: 10
Greenup Co. (44) — Wireman 17, Adkins 8, Chandley 6, Gammon 5, Herrington 4, Veach 4. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Wireman 2, Adkins 1, Gammon 1). FT: 6-8. Fouls: 15.
GIRLS
Russell 59
Greenup County 29
In a matchup prior to the boys’ game, Russell and Greenup County met, with the Red Devils coming away with a lopsided victory.
“I thought our defense intensity was really good,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “We were able to turn them over and get easy baskets.”
Russell was lifted mightily off the efforts of juniors Bella Quinn and Shaelyn Steele, who both recorded 17 points for the night. Steele managed to put away three 3-pointers in her three quarters of action.
“We have to find people to continue to complement Shaelyn in scoring,” Layne said. “We have to be able to score, at least 55 if we can, every time.”
The Musketeers, who were without senior leader Rachel Bush, saw Emily Maynard step up with 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Red Devils.
Greenup County will play Saturday in the Lady Hawk 2-Day Classic at Pike County, against Floyd Central.
Russell (11-7) will look to extend their current winning streak to seven when they host Raceland on Jan. 21.
“We have expectations, especially on the defensive end,” Layne said. “We have a week off, but we have a lot of things to work on and shore up. This is a district game and we want to lock up the one seed.”
RUSSELL 14 19 17 8 — 58
GREENUP CO. 7 3 7 12 — 29
Russell (58) —Quinn 17, Steele 17, Atkins 6, Fleming 6, Darnell 5, Fitzpatrick 3, Boyd 2, Adkins 1, Oborne 1. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Steele 3, Darnell 1, Quinn 1). FT: 7-10. Fouls: 7.
Greenup Co. (29) — Maynard 14, Boltz 5, Crum 3, Spencer 3, Langley 2, Shaffer 2. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Maynard 2, Boltz 1). FT: 2-3. Fouls: 6.