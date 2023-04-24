RUSSELL Every run mattered on Monday night in a big win for Russell.
In a neck-and-neck affair, the Red Devils edged out Greenup County, 6-5, to defeat it’s district foe for the first time since 2019.
“Mentally, they didn’t give up, played aggressive defense and at the plate,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “Audrey (Patel) stayed strong in the circle and kept their batters off balance. That gave our defense better chances. So, all around, from start to finish, that is what you need to win games.”
For Greenup County coach Mike Diller, the loss comes down to mindset.
“I think Russell came out ready to play and we came out flat,” Diller said. “I don’t know why. It's a rival game so we should always be up for that. Not that we didn’t play hard or swing the bat or pitch well, we just didn’t come out with enthusiasm and play like we should.”
The Musketeers wasted no time getting things started at the plate.
After a leadoff double from Skyler Lawrence got things going, a standup double from Kam Chapman and a single from Maddy Steele put two runs on the board for the visitors in the first frame.
The Red Devils responded in the bottom of the first with three runs off of three singles, including an RBI by Haylee Thornsbury and a two-run RBI via Josie Atkins.
After a quiet second inning, Greenup County got back at it, hanging three more runs on the board to take a 5-3 lead.
After a sacrifice bunt from Steele brought in one run, Laela Matthews launched a rocket over the left field wall for a two-run homer.
“When we were down 3-2, I knew that wasn’t going to beat us,” Diller said. “I knew if we put the hits together, we’d make it a ball game again and get on top, which we did. We just played flat after that. We should’ve done a better job at that.”
It was the last run Greenup County would manage.
Russell got one run back from a fielding error in the bottom of the third and turned away the Musketeers in 1-2-3 innings at both the top of the fourth and fifth frames.
After giving up the home run to Matthews, it looked as if Patel was adamant about not giving Greenup County another look at creating offense.
“She’s the type of player that, when she gets fired up, she digs in and shows you what she’s made of,” Beek said. “That turned the game around for us as she attacked everything she did.”
The Red Devils tied things up 5-5 in the bottom of the fourth after a sacrifice fly from Raegan Osborne.
The game remained tied at 5-5 until the bottom of the sixth when Paige Hutchison went yard over center field fence.
That would prove to be the difference maker in the contest as the Musketeers failed to rally in the top of the seventh giving the Russell the win.
For the Red Devils, the circle was locked down as the game progressed. Patel held Greenup County hitless for the final four innings of the game.
“We were swinging at pitches we usually don’t swing at,” Diller said. “That’s a credit to Audrey. She did a great job today. She kept us up and down, and in and out.”
Russell (9-13) will play on the road against Dawson-Bryant on Tuesday.
“Ohio teams are usually good competition,” Beek said of the meeting. “So, I’m just looking for some extra reps and see some good players to get us ready for Lewis County on Friday.
Greenup County (13-9) will aim to get back on track with a tough task against Lewis County at home on Thursday.
“More than anything, I want to see us ready to come out and pounce on somebody,” Diller said. “I’m just hoping we come out with enthusiasm and ready to make some good things happen for us.”
GREENUP CO. 203 000 0 — 5 4 3
RUSSELL 301 101 X — 6 12 1
K. Lawrence, Kegley (R) and Steele; Patel and Chalupa. W - Patel. L - K. Lawrence. 2B - S. Lawrence (GC), Chapman (GC), Thornsbury (R). HR - Matthews (GC), Hutchinson (R).
(606) 326-2658 |