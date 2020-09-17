ASHLAND Volleyball can be about how you respond: whether it be from the last point, the last set, or the last match.
Russell was coming off an uncharacteristic straight set loss to West Carter earlier in the week. It was the first time the Lady Devils had fallen in three sets since the 2018 region tournament against Rowan County, spanning the past 38 matches.
However, Russell responded on Thursday night by defeating Ashland 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-10).
“It was great, and they knew they had to work,” Lady Devils coach Tiffany Perry said. ”They knew they had work to do, and they’ve been working hard the last two days to get prepared and they’re going to continue to work hard and that’s what I love about this team.
“They’re not afraid to put in the work.”
The Lady Devils started the match hot, as Sadie Hill recorded aces in three of Russell’s first five points and the Lady Devils took a 5-0 advantage.
Ashland scored five of the next six points to pull within 6-5, but Russell posted six in a row with five points coming on McKenna Barfield aces.
Down the stretch of the first set, the Volleycats drew within two at 20-18, but Russell scored the final five points to take a 25-18 win and a 1-0 lead in the match.
The early Lady Devils run was hard to overcome ultimately in the first set.
“Once you get yourselves in a hole, and you dig yourselves in that hole, it’s a little hard to dig yourselves out of that hole especially when you keep throwing dirt in that hole,” Ashland coach Sarah Linn said.
In the second set, both teams went back and forth. Ashland took a 23-19 advantage on a Delaney Stacy kill.
Stacy and Sydney Clark were big for the Volleycats, particularly down to the wire of set number two.
“Clark stepped in to fill a position that needed to be filled tonight and did an awesome job,” Linn said. “Stacy does a good job as a senior on the floor.”
However, the Lady Devils rallied. Russell scored four straight points, with three of the four coming from either McKenna Barfield blocks or kills.
“McKenna has matured so much as far as who she is as a person and a player,” Perry said. “She’s just not afraid to work and do what she needs to do to win the point and I really like that about her.”
Barfield had seven kills in the second set and four blocks. Her final block gave Russell a 26-24 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Russell rallied to score seven of the last eight points in the second frame.
“I don’t really remember what was said in the huddle, I don’t recall, but those moments you just have to put your faith in them and you have to let them know, you can do this,” Perry said. “’Here’s what you need to do, go out there and do it,’ and they executed tonight and I was so proud of how they came back from that. It was a big improvement from Monday night.”
The third set seemed identical to what had transpired in the first, as the Lady Devils again were able to jump out to a big lead early on.
Russell got ahead 9-1, with four of those points coming from aces. Hill had two each, and Jadyn Green added two of her own.
Serving has been a strong suit for the Lady Devils this season as they entered the match with 50 through four contests. Russell posted 17 in this matchup.
The Lady Devils cruised to an eventual 25-10 win in the third set and a sweep of the match due in large part again to a fast start.
“When you’re able to jump out to a big lead, you don’t lose your mind, therefore you play better,” Perry said. “That’s really the biggest issue we as a team have, is not getting down after mistakes and things of that nature, but we’re getting better and we’re going to continue to get better.”
Ashland struggled with service and return errors throughout the night, playing without junior setter Kinsey Duncan.
Linn described not having Duncan as “a little difficult.”
“She’s a big piece to the puzzle, and when you don’t have her you have no communication really,” Linn said. “Kinsey puts communication on the floor and she puts the energy that we needed to have tonight.”
Russell (4-1) travels to the Champions of the Mountain Classic in Pikeville this weekend where it’s slated to face Pikeville and Shelby Valley.
Ashland (3-5) will get five days rest before facing Fairview on Sept. 22. The Volleycats are also slated to face Boyd County next week as they begin district play.