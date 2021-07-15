GRAYSON Russell-Flatwoods didn’t put many hits on the scoreboard at Grayson Sports Park on Wednesday night.
It didn’t matter, with Ava Howard slinging strikeouts inside the circle.
The hurler totaled 15 punchouts and the Russell-Flatwoods Little League 10U softball All-Stars recorded a walk-off victory after scoring a run in the sixth stanza. It advanced in the state tournament with a 5-4 win over North Oldham.
“Ava is a force to be reckoned with,” Russell-Flatwoods coach Mandi Conley Wilson said. “She is 10 years old. She has come a long way. It’s hard to keep that focus. … We are constantly talking. It’s just awesome that she can keep that focus and hit her pitches.
“She might get down every now and then,” she added, “but she can pull herself right back out. She is an awesome pitcher and she has a bright future ahead of her.”
Russell-Flatwoods tallied just one hit but kept finding a way to respond to the challenges from North Oldham. Its opponent produced the game’s first hit in the fourth and proceeded to take a 2-0 lead with an RBI groundout from Avery Hall and a wild pitch.
Russell-Flatwoods answered quickly. Madi Hayes reached on a walk and later scored her team’s first run. Ava Frasure scored another and Howard came home after Isabelle Llewelyn contributed an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.
“They have shown grit and heart throughout the district and state tournament,” Conley Wilson said. “We went to the loser’s bracket in district and fought our way out. Here at State, we won our first game and lost our second. And here we are pulling ourselves out again.”
Conley Wilson said the team always comes together and find ways to make plays when it counts. Russell-Flatwoods posted a tying run in the fifth frame after Frasure belted the team’s only hit into left field.
The bouncing ball got away from the outfielder and allowed Hayes to race home with her second run of the contest.
Howard pitched around a jam with a trio of strikeouts in the sixth to set the stage in the home half.
Norah Smith was steady at the plate, took ball four and headed to first. After the ball got away from the North Oldham catcher, Smith found her way to third base.
Several pitches later, the ball scooted to the backstop and Smith slid into home plate with the winning run.
“We’ve been in a little slump hitting,” Conley Wilson said. “(Assistant coach) Josh (Llewelyn) and I talked. He is the third-base coach. In this league, you have to take advantage of passed balls, wild throws and errors and that’s what we do. The girls are constantly paying attention and we will run if we need to.”
Russell-Flatwoods will face another elimination game tonight in the state tournament at 7. Letcher County advanced because Marion County forfeited so it could play in a travel ball tournament.
“Josh and I have worked with them though practice and everything,” Conley Wilson said. “It’s been a short time together. They have really caught on and worked hard to do that. Their confidence and will to win always picks them up.”
N. OLDHAM 000 220 — 4 1 2
R. FLATWOODS 000 31X — 5 1 0
Claybern and Oberholtzer; Howard and Kiser. W — Howard. L — Claybern.
North Oldham 6
Stan Spence 1
Stan Spence coach Joshia Grayson didn’t know if the 12U All-Stars would have the chance to perform on the diamond this year.
The Little League team made the most of its opportunity, claiming a District 6 championship and competed at the state tournament in northeastern Kentucky.
“A week and a half before All-Stars started, we didn’t think we would even have a team,” Stan Spence coach Joshia Grayson said. “We barely got all the kids together. They are all close and really good friends. I sure they will be for a very long time.”
“Winning district, it helped them a lot,” she added. “We played three really good games. It just made them so much better.”
Stan Spence went down fighting before falling to North Oldham and eliminated from the state tournament at Grayson Sports Park.
North Oldham scored in its first at-bat. After Natalie Pedigo led off with a double, Sydney Wirth lined an RBI single to plate the game’s first run.
Stan Spence countered with a leadoff double from Hailey Dillow in the bottom of the first. She stole a pair of bases before scoring on Charlie Grayson’s RBI groundout.
Joshia Grayson said Bailey Potter and Dillow have shown leadership on the team and has rallied the team and a talented lineup together.
“Our pitcher and our catcher are the leaders of this team,” Grayson said. “They are the leadoff girls. They are always cheering everybody on no matter what (the situation is) on the field.”
North Oldham scored twice in the second, two more in the fifth and added another in the sixth inning to secure the victory and advance in the losers bracket.
Stan Spence would only record one more hit against North Oldham starter Kailyn Claybern in the final five frames. Joshia Grayson knows first-hand the memories her team will take with them from their state tournament experience.
“Two of the times that we were in the state tournament, I actually played,” Joshia Grayson said. “Now, I got to coach my little sister, Charlie in the state tournament. It is very special.”
N. OLDHAM 120 020 — 6 5 1
S. SPENCE 100 000 — 1 2 1
Claybern and Townsend; Dillow and Potter. W—Claybern. L—Dillow. 2B—Pedigo (NO), Dillow (SS).