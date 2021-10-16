RUSSELL Ashland and Russell did not put many dents on the scoreboard during their district clash on Friday night.
Nathan Totten nearly made his own impression, literally, in the final moments. The senior’s game-winning kick easily sailed through the uprights with three seconds remaining and disappeared into the night sky far beyond the playing surface.
The scoreboard at Henry R. Evans Stadium wailed its celebratory siren and illuminated a 17-14 Red Devils victory. The outcome broke an eight-game losing streak to the Tomcats and left Russell alone at the top of the Class 3A, District 7 standings with a 2-0 record.
Red Devils coach TJ Maynard said his team had several quality days of preparation and witnessed his team cash it in for a victory.
“I’m just happy that the hard work they put on the practice field the last two weeks pays off and you can celebrate this win,” Maynard said. “Sometimes it’s hard if you continue to put that work in and you don’t see the fruits of your labor, it can be tough.
“It showed the progress we’ve had the last two weeks in practice,” he added. “It paid off against a good team like Ashland. Fridays are paydays. We got paid today.”
Russell (5-3) started its final drive on its own 26-yard line. After a strong run by Andre Richardson-Crews secured a first down, Ashland aided the possession with consecutive 15-yard penalties that set up the Red Devils in Totten’s range.
Russell drove the ball inside the 5 with eight seconds remaining, but there was miscommunication on the next play and Maynard had to burn his final timeout.
Totten calmly jogged onto the field for his attempt to put Russell ahead. An Ashland timeout never rattled the senior and he blasted the 20-yard field goal right down the middle.
“We were setting up for that on the drive before,” Maynard said, “but I messed that up. We changed some personnel groupings at halftime and it threw us out of kilter. We had some illegal people on the field. That is on me. My kids bailed me out. Nathan has a strong leg. ... We have a lot of confidence in him.”
Carson Patrick announced his presence in the passing game. The junior caught eight passes while recording 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Russell’s district rival.
“I’m pumped,” Patrick said. “It was an exciting win. We haven’t beat Ashland in a long time.”
Rose looked for his junior wideout early and often. Patrick grabbed four receptions in the opening quarter and the duo continued to move the chains on Russell’s second drive of the opening half. Patrick finished off the march with a 25-yard touchdown catch in front of an Ashland defensive back to give the Red Devils a 7-0 lead.
“It continues to build in practice,” Patrick said of his growing chemistry with Rose. “We have a connection. (Practices) are always about team bonding.”
Added Maynard: “He can go and make plays. We didn’t run that well tonight, but we ran it enough to keep (Ashland) honest so we could get the ball to those guys.”
Ashland (5-4, 1-1) tried to establish the run game after halftime. The Tomcats had four possessions in the opening half, but had just one first down outside of a 15-play scoring drive that resulted in a 9-yard TD catch by Aris Pittman.
“Our big thing was getting guys to the football and tackling,” Maynard said. “We didn’t tackle perfect tonight, but where it was different than in weeks past, we had a lot of guys running to the football. If we can continue to do that, we can make a run.”
Ashland opened the second half with its methodical march down the field that drained six minutes off the third-quarter clock. The drive stalled near midfield and SJ Lycans’s punt went out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
Russell was pinned near its own goal line but found plenty of separation three plays later.
Carson Patrick sprinted past his defender on third down and Rose unleashed the home run ball down the middle of the field. Patrick ran under the ball, kept his footing and outraced the Tomcats to paydirt for the 94-yard pass play.
“The play call was stick switch,” Patrick said. “I had to go and the outside receiver had to stick. I ran a slim post to get off the defender. He threw me a good ball. I stumbled a bit, then regained my balance and got the touchdown.”
The Tomcats found an answer with a productive drive at the end of the third frame. Vinincio Palladino kept his legs churning and muscled his way into the end zone after a 10-yard run.
Palladino finished with 99 rushing yards on 15 carries. Ashland’s Pittman had six catches for 70 yards.
Rose tallied 199 passing yards to guide the Red Devils’ passing attack.
Ashland coach Tony Love tended to a injured player after the contest and was unavailable for immediate comment.
ASHLAND 0 7 7 0 — 14
RUSSELL 7 0 7 3 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
R—Carson Patrick 25 pass from Bradley Rose (Nathan Totten kick), 1:46
SECOND QUARTER
A—Aris Pittman 9 pass from Bailey Thacker (SJ Lycans kick), 7:47
THIRD QUARTER
R—Patrick 94 pass from Rose (Totten kick), 4:43
A—Vinincio Palladino 10 run (Lycans kick), :00
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Totten 20 field goal, :03
A R
First Downs 13 14
Rushes-Yards 27-133 25-70
Comp-Att-Int 15-21-1 11-17-1
Passing Yards 124 199
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-0
Punts-Avg. 4-40.75 2-41.5
Penalties-Yards 8-8 6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ashland rushing: Palladino 15-99, Thacker 6-16, Mullins 6-18.
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 14-44, Hartman 1-4, Rock 4-19, Oborne 1-6, Rose 5-(-3).
Ashland passing: Thacker 15 of 21 for 124 yards.
Russell passing: Rose 11 of 17 for 199 yards.
Ashland receiving: Jordan 2-9, Pittman 6-70, Brown 4-26, Padron 3-17.
Russell receiving: Patrick 8-176, Lykins 7-27, Oborne 1-(-4).