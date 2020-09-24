RUSSELL Russell remained perfect in 63rd District seeding play after a 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-6) sweep of Raceland on Thursday night at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
The Lady Devils jumped out to a 9-1 advantage in the opening set with some of their heavy hitters and McKenna Barfield’s defensive presence at the net. A Lady Rams timeout couldn’t stop the Russell scoring surge. Kills from Christin Corey and Mallory Allen increased the lead to 13 and the Lady Devils were quickly up a set.
“I thought we played a little slow at the beginning, but overall, I am pretty proud of their effort tonight,” Russell coach Tiffany Perry said.
Raceland (1-8) raised its energy level in Set 2 after fighting back from an early 6-1 deficit. Brooklynn Bryant served four straight points to shrink the margin to one. A hitting error from Russell closed the gap back to two before Perry asked for a break in the action.
“I told them you have to set goals for yourself,” Perry said. “You have to play to your potential at all times. Sometimes you are tired and sometimes it is difficult to do that. You really have to push through. They came out and performed better.”
The Lady Devils pushed the lead back to 20-13 after a Barfield block and an Allen winner. It vaulted Russell to a two-set advantage.
Raceland coach Bill Farley saw flashes in Set 2 of what his team can become.
“We have struggled all year long about playing with heart,” Farley said. “We are the most inconsistent team there is. If we could just put three sets together, we could beat some people. I really feel good about going into the All “A” Tournament this weekend. If we play like we did tonight, it will be competitive. We just have to play with heart and tonight we did.”
The Lady Devils had more length and power, but the Lady Rams didn’t shy away from playing strong defense at the net.
“We always talk about going up strong and playing hard,” Farley said. “Macie Webb was amazing tonight at the net, as was Elizabeth Rigsby. I am playing three freshmen. They are playing beyond their years right now and they will keep getting better. We played strong.”
Consecutive aces from Ava Oneal jumpstarted Russell early in the third set and the Lady Devils coasted from there.
Junior setter Sadie Hill was injured this weekend at Pikeville. Perry said she is sitting out for now to rest. Emily Ruggles performed well in her absence and recorded 19 assists in unofficial stats.
“She is quick, and she is very volleyball-smart,” Perry said of Ruggles. “She reacts really well to the ball. That is really special about her. I’ve only had a couple of players that I can think of from the past that have been able to do that. Emily has that unique ability to know where the ball is going to go. That has really impressed me about her.”
Corey had six kills for Russell (8-2). Barfield and Allen each had five. The Lady Devils improve to 4-0 in district play.
(606) 326-2654 |