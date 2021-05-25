MOREHEAD It took nearly a month to complete the Eastern Kentucky Conference Track and Field Championships and it still came down to the final event to separate the top three places in the chase for the boys’ team title.
The results of the 4x400-meter relay proved to be the difference, with Russell finishing the race in second (3:47.61), Greenup County in third (3:59.08) and host Rowan County in fourth (4:10.54). Boyd County won the event in 3:37.90, but did not factor into the competition for the team trophy.
The eight points the Red Devils gained from that race’s results pushed them over the top. Russell finished the night with 117 points, followed by Rowan County with 115 and Greenup County with 111.
Russell won the final relay despite competing with a restructured lineup.
Six days earlier, the Red Devils’ foursome of Matthew Jones, Nate Sabotchick, Doug Oborne and Davis Brown took second at their home meet in 3:38.98. But on Monday, Riley Anger and Casey Roberts had to step in to run the final two legs.
“We were down by a point at the end (of 17 events) and we had a couple of guys that were banged up, and so we had to substitute,” head coach Lee Evans said of his 4x400m lineup. “Casey Roberts (and) Riley Anger stepped in there and hadn’t run a 400 in competition all year long, and they both did (a) fantastic job.”
The meet was scheduled for April 28, but a torrential rain storm forced the competition to be halted after the 1600-meter races and was postponed until Monday. Russell and Rowan County were within a few points of each other at the conclusion of the first day’s completed boys’ events.
After the meet resumed, Russell, Rowan County and Greenup County traded spots atop the leaderboard. After 17 events, Rowan County had 110 points, Russell 109 and Greenup County 105.
Despite not having Oborne and Brown in the final race, Russell gained the points it needed to repeat as the boys’ champion.
“(Roberts and Anger) knew about eight minutes before the race that they were going to run. I just can't say enough about those two kids,” Evans added. “And the whole team, obviously. We’ve got to score all the points to win… . When you’ve got a balanced team, you’ve got kids that will step in there and take the place of a kid who is banged up or hurt or sick or whatever the case may be and you can still get good results.”
Evans also credited several runners for their efforts in earning the victory.
“Davis Brown had a good day today," Evans said. Matthew Jones had another good day today. … They’ve got to perform or we don’t win, bottom line. But again, we had a whole lot of scoring here and scoring there. Elijah Grubb ran well in the two mile, but he was our second guy. Eli Pridemore ran well in the two mile. Those guys don’t get a lot of recognition, but they were major contributors today.”
Boyd County claimed fourth with 73 points, followed by Bath County (68), East Carter (65), West Carter (53), Nicholas County (43), Russell’s “B” team (16), Rowan County’s “B” team (seven), Greenup County’s “B” team (six), Morgan County (five) and Fleming County (two).
Rowan County won back the girls’ team title after relinquishing it to Russell in the 2019 meet in which he Red Devils toppled the Lady Vikings by eight points. However on Monday, Rowan County scored 146 points to win its fourth EKC crown since 2016. Boyd County was second with 99 points, followed by Bath County (75), Russell (72), East Carter and Fleming County (60), Morgan County (58), Greenup County (35), West Carter (34), Nicholas County (nine) and Fleming County’s “B” team (five).
“I thought we got a good performance in every event," Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said. "The one thing that we have that seems like we have one person, one runner or one thrower that's getting us points. So, we’re kind of pointing everywhere. We’re not doubling up in any events. So, (we’re) just getting a solid performance out of everybody and it was truly a team effort.”
Like Evans, Thacker said the team victory came due to the performances of multiple individuals.
“We’ve got Audrey Evans in the 100. You’ve got Ella (Besant) in the 2(00). You’ve got Ella in the 4(00), Kaycee (Moore) in the 8(00), Autumn (Egleston) in the mile and the two mile. We’ve got Kaitlyn McKenzie who’s getting us points in field events. So, we’ve got a lot of things going on where a lot of people are contributing,” he said. “All our relay teams have been really solid. I know our 4x1(00) team ‘pr’ed. I think our 4x2(00) ‘pr’ed in the earlier part of the meet.”
Morgan County's Kristy Perry was the competition’s most dominant performer, easily winning all four events she entered: the 100-meter hurdles (15.23), the 300-meter hurdles (47.41), the high jump (4’10”) and the long jump (17’02.00”). She captured the 100m hurdles by more than three seconds and the 300m hurdles by 6.74 seconds. Her long jump was two feet farther than the runner up, while her high jump bested the field by two inches.
Autumn Egleston was Rowan County's top scorer with 26 points. She won the 3200-meter run in 12:43.07, finished second in the 1600-meter run in 5:35.36 and was third in the pole vault at 6’00”.
She completed the latter two events on the first day and ran the two-mile race on Monday.
“(In the mile), I placed second behind Sophia Newsome (of Boyd County). I wouldn’t have gotten the time and my place if I didn’t pace off her, because she helped me so much with that,” Egleston said.
Egleston was most pleased with the opportunity to compete at home.
“I’m happy I had the opportunity to run it with my parents and all of my teammates cheering (me) on …”, she said. “(In the pole vault), I was happy with what I cleared and I was happy with doing it all together with people I’m friends with. And I was just overall happy with that event. That's one of my favorite events I get to do.”
Bath County’s Judah Hill tallied the most points on the boys' side, finishing with 28. He won the triple jump (38’11.50”) and the pole vault (9’00”), despite never having competed in the latter event.
“It was my very first day with a new pole as well," Hill said. "I never practiced with a pole (like that). It was about 14 foot long and about as thick as my wrist. So, it wouldn’t bend at all. I was just stiff-poling and I ended up getting nine foot, which I didn’t even think was possible to stiff-pole that. And then I was really grateful for my coach (Tim Bailey), because he’s always told me that it’s really never what you think you can do, it’s that you’ve got to push beyond that because you’ve got so much more in you. My coach is easily the best person in the world as far coaching me in a sport I’ve never done before.”
On Monday, Hill finished fourth in the high jump (5’02”) and sixth in the 800-meter run (2:17.76).
“I was frustrated before the (800m) race started because I found out I was in the heat with the slowest runners, … and I’m always used to getting with the better runners and trying to pace myself with them to get a better time,” he said. " And my coach told me ‘well, you're just going to have to run against the clock today’, and I pushed myself and got four seconds off my previous ‘pr’ time. So, I was very proud of that.”
Fleming County's Kaylynn Pease won three events and finished second in the girls’ high-point standings. She captured the 100-meter dash in 13.49, the pole vault with a mark of 7’06” and the triple jump with a leap of 28’09.50”.
Other individual winners in the girls’ events included: Bath County’s Amelia Oldfield in the 200-meter dash (28.16) and the 400-meter dash (1:01.53), Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome in the 800m (2:18.91) and the 1600m (5:33.68), East Carter's Josalynn Bush in the discus (76’09”), and Bath County’s Emma Hall in the shot put (28’02.00).
Rowan County topped the field in the girls’ 4x100-meter (54.80) and 4x200-meter (1:56.86) relays, while Boyd County claimed titles in the girls’ 4x400-meter (4:32.17) and 4x800-meter (10:41.48) relays.
On the boys' side, four individuals won two events. Boyd County’s JB Terrill captured the 800m (1:57.64) and the 1600m (4:28.92). East Carter’s Kanyon Kozee bested the field in the long jump (19’08.50”) and the high jump (5’08”), while Greenup County’s Trenton Hannah finished atop the podium in the discus (135’03”) and the shot put (42’04.00”).
Rounding out the other boys' individual winners were: East Carter’s David Hutchinson in the 110-meter hurdles (16.84), West Carter's Leetavious Cline in the 100m (11.71), Bath County’s Quentin Lewis in the 200m (23.41), Russell’s Matthew Jones in the 300m hurdles (44.61), West Carter's Kaden Wilson in the 400m (51.74) and Boyd County’s Mason Newsome in the 3200m (10:59.58).
Greenup County claimed the 4x100m relay (45.43), with Rowan County narrowly edging Russell in the 4x200m relay (1:38.04) and Boyd County taking the 4x800m relay (8:35.45). West Carter's Wilson and AJ Butler also won the 2x50-meter unified relay in 24.60.