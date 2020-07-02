RUSSELL A Russell student who tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the shuttering of two Red Devils sports programs for two weeks, has now tested negative, Russell superintendent Sean Horne said in a statement Thursday.
Those two teams will still resume practice on July 13, Horne said.
“I realize that not immediately resuming practices will be disappointing for some,” Horne said in the statement. “However, our district will continue to follow the protocols set in place by our health officials. As I have said so many times before, the safety of our students is our first priority.”
Horne thanked the unnamed student and family for working with the district in this matter. He declined to identify either of the two teams that are affected.
“This family is a wonderful example of #TeamKentucky working together to keep all of our loved ones safe,” Horne said. “There should be no stigma attached to this virus; all of us are susceptible to it. This family chose to immediately contact the district because they cared about the health and safety of fellow students, staff and community.”
Russell was the first northeastern Kentucky program to publicly announce a shutdown of programs related to the coronavirus on Monday. Bath County did the same on Wednesday.