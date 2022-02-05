RUSSELL For the second straight game, it was a tale of two halves for Russell.
On Saturday afternoon against their district rivals, the Red Devils flipped the script and applied their own offensive pressure to pull away from its opponent.
Senior Brady Bell became Russell’s production leader in the final 16 minutes, scoring 24 of his 29 points in the second half.
The Red Devils used a 12-0 run midway through the final frame to secure a 57-41 victory over Raceland at the Russell Primary School.
“Hats off to Raceland,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “They were gritty, and they made us work for shots early in the game. We didn’t hit many early and I thought we kind of settled. We talked about that after the Boyd County game. We settled in the third quarter.”
“Once we got a good rotation in the game, our kids settled down,” he added. “We started to get it to Brady in scoring opportunities. They wanted to double team him at times but our kids made plays.”
Boyd County used a 23-0 third-quarter run to erase a double-digit Russell lead just four nights ago across the street at Marvin Meredith Gym.
“In the Boyd County game, we played really good in the first half,” Bell said. “We struggled in the second half. We knew we had to play a complete game today (against Raceland).”
The Red Devils wanted the be the aggressor in the different venue. Russell entered its tilt against the Rams with postseason implications. The win secured the No. 1 seed at the 63rd District Tournament in two weeks.
“You want to come out each night and compete,” Cooksey said. “We understood that we wanted to solidify that No. 1 (seed). We knew that the Rams have a couple of games this week. It’s still up in the air on how this will transpire. We want to take care of what we can control. I was proud of my kids. We were down five in the first quarter. … In the third quarter, we created some separation.”
Bell was visibly frustrated in the first half with his shooting. The senior had no troubles after halftime as he connected on eight of 11 attempts from the field.
“I knew going into (the second half) that I could make those shots,” Bell said. “I just had to have confidence in myself. My teammates and my coaches put me in good spots.”
Bell’s teammates picked up some of the scoring slack. Griffin Downs tallied all eight of his points in the first half. Carson Blum, Caleb Rimmer and Downs each scored a basket during a 6-0 spurt to close out the second quarter and give the Red Devils their first lead of the contest.
Russell (13-5, 5-0 district seeding) maintained the advantage for the entire second half. Damon Charles supplied a boost off the bench with Bradley Rose battling foul trouble.
Charles converted a baseline drive late in the third quarter that preceded a loud eruption from the Red Devils bench.
Charles and Rose each had a pair of buckets and the duo combined for 19 rebounds. Russell held the rebounding edge over Raceland, 39-25.
“Damon Charles is very gifted and athletic,” Cooksey said. “He’s capable of doing that night in and night out. He has provided that spark off the bench. He and Rose gives us that one-two punch. We went big at times, and I think they are getting more comfortable utilizing people.”
Raceland (8-14, 0-4) opened its afternoon with eight consecutive points to start the game. Kyle Broughton scored eight of his 13 points in the first stanza and the Rams grabbed a quick 13-8 lead.
Raceland followed the quality start with three points over the next eight minutes and went to the locker room with a five-point deficit at halftime.
“We got cold in the second and we didn’t hit a lot of shots,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said. “I thought we defended well in the first half and rebounded OK. In the second half, Bell got hot, and they killed us on the glass.”
Bell provided 10 points in the third quarter to widen the Red Devils’ lead. The star forward had three buckets during the decisive 12-0 run, highlighted by a two-handed flush after a Rams turnover.
“Our guys have all the faith in the world in him,” Cooksey said. “We’ve seen every defense that we possibly could at this point. Our guys know he has faith in them. We are getting more comfortable with that. Our defense leads to good offense. … Once we got into the routine, we got some quick stops and got some baskets.”
Andrew Floyd recorded a solid second half for Raceland. He netted 17 of his 22 points over the last two quarters as the Rams stayed closed until midway through the fourth quarter. Floyd and Broughton were the only Rams who scored in the second half.
“He is a veteran,” Bryan said of Floyd. “He knows what it takes to win. He tried to put us on his back there and lead us to a victory. He played really well. He scored it in the second half and distributed it well in the first half.”
Rams have two district games remaining this week against Lewis County. The remaining seeds in the 63rd District have yet to be determined.
“We will get back to work (on Sunday),” Bryan said. “The kids will be prepared. They will know the scouting report and what they are going to run. We will try and get a win.”
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Floyd 8-21 4-4 1 22
Gallion 2-4 0-0 3 4
Broughton 5-14 0-0 6 13
Newman 0-8 0-0 2 0
Gauze 0-0 2-4 7 2
Topping 0-0 0-0 1 0
Perkins 0-2 0-0 1 0
Farley 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTAL 15-49 6-8 25 41
FG Pct: 30.6. FT Pct: 75.0. 3-point FGs: 4-23 (Floyd 1-6, Broughton 3-9, Newman 0-6, Perkins 0-2) PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Blum 2-4 0-0 2 4
Bell 11-22 7-8 4 29
Downs 4-8 0-0 4 8
Patrick 1-3 1-2 2 3
Rose 2-4 0-0 12 4
McClelland 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rimmer 2-4 0-0 4 4
Charles 2-5 1-2 7 4
Team 4
TOTAL 24-50 9-12 39 57
FG Pct: 48.0. FT Pct: 75.0. 3-point FGs: 0-10. PF: 5. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
RACELAND 13 3 13 12 — 41
RUSSELL 8 13 16 20 — 57
Officials: Henry Bacon, Eddie Neel, Jeff Callihan