Ashland made an unanticipated midseason call to the bullpen on Monday.
But the man to whom the Tomcats handed the ball as interim baseball coach -- Derek Runyon -- is no stranger to the program and feels confident and competent to close it out.
"I think it would've been a very tough transition if I were to have come from outside of the district," Runyon said. "Being within, knowing and understanding Ashland and the expectations, I think that eases it."
It should. Runyon is a former Tomcats assistant coach who was Paul Blazer High School's principal for 11 years before his current role with Ashland Independent Schools at the district level.
Runyon returns to the Alumni Field dugout to replace Evan Yongue, who resigned Monday 12 games into his second season as Ashland's coach. Yongue cited "personal reasons" in a text message to The Daily Independent.
Runyon is heavily involved locally in Little League and travel ball and has worked seven seasons as a varsity assistant and/or head junior varsity coach at Ashland and Western Latham (Ohio). '
That includes the 2019 campaign, when Runyon and Yongue were assistants to interim David Greene in a somewhat similar situation to this one. Greene took over just 10 days before practice began when coach Johnnie LeMaster abruptly resigned.
Runyon plans to rely heavily, he said, on Tomcats assistants James Barber, Matt Davis, Chad Hieneman, Shane Marushi and JV coach Dakota Gilkison.
"The best thing about stepping into this is, that staff, they're just top-notch assistant coaches," Runyon said. "They've been around these kids, not just this year but in previous years. These guys have been in the program for a bit, so ... I'm gonna lean on them like no others and just try to offer what I can in the interim right now and help guide and direct as best I can."
Runyon said he doesn't have a particular favored offensive philosophy, preferring to tailor that to his team's personnel.
"I do like to run the bases aggressively and I'm big-time on pitchers working ahead," Runyon said, "and we gotta be strong on defense."
Ashland will also lean on a five-man senior class, Runyon said, through the turbulence of a midseason coaching change. He met with his new team, which is 4-8, on Monday afternoon.
"I want a player-led program," Runyon said. "The most successful ones are led well by your seniors and your true team leaders. They are the ones that can keep everything going, even through the difficult times, when they're encouraging and they're engaged every day and they're working and pulling those younger kids along with them.
"Knowing who I had the opportunity to go work with, and especially the group of seniors that we have, that was one of the main reasons I said, yeah, I'm willing to step in and help here."
Runyon, 50, is a Boyd County alumnus. He is single with two sons -- Ryan, a sophomore at Blazer, and Reed, a fourth-grader at Poage Elementary.
His day job is Ashland's director of district-wide programs. Runyon juggles "about 15 different things," he said, with a specific focus on Title I programs. Those are federally funded reading and math programs targeted toward students from low-income families.
Yongue replaced Greene before the 2020 season, which was canceled in its entirety save for a few preseason scrimmages due to COVID-19. Yongue's tenure ends with a 19-30 record. The Tomcats were 16th Region Tournament runners-up in Yongue's lone complete season, in 2021.
Ashland athletic director Jim Conway wished Yongue "the very best in all of his future endeavors" and said the coaching job will be posted again at the end of the season. Runyon said he does not plan to pursue the head coaching role beyond this year.
"My goal is simply to finish this year out and give these kids the best possible experience, make sure that we keep the winning culture going and what we've got in place," Runyon said, before ceding the position to the next man up.
(606) 326-2658 |