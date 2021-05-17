ASHLAND All Rose Hill Christian had to do to score runs was to actually get on base.
Wolfe County's Andrew Mayabb carried a perfect game through four innings on Monday night in Central Park. Then the Royals' Kai Coleman and Cody Hensley got on base on consecutive errors to begin the fifth, which had the same effect as cranking an ignition.
"All season long I've told them, you'll never score from the dugout," Rose Hill coach James Stephens said, cracking a grin. "I've got faith in my guys. We've got good baserunners and we got good bats; the bats were just asleep at first. We had guys that normally are hitting .380 looking at strike three.
"But once we got baserunners, I was very confident in that -- getting them on, getting them around and getting them in."
Justifiably so: Coleman and Hensley both came around to score in the fifth inning, Coleman singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth, and the Royals stranded the Wolves' would-be tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the top of the seventh inning to win, 4-3.
Rose Hill got on the board in the fifth without the benefit of a hit. The Royals' merry-go-round was instead fueled by three Wolfe County errors, two stolen bases and a wild pitch.
Coleman scored from third base on that wild pitch and Hensley advanced from second to third. Hensley kept going when the Wolves' catcher chased the ball down and threw it toward the mound, which had been vacated during the play.
Not only did all of that cost Mayabb his perfect game, but it stripped Wolfe County of the lead it had built in the top of the inning.
"Drew came out and gave us a chance to win. He did his job there," Wolves coach Dylan Creech said. "We just didn't show up with the bats soon enough, we made a couple baserunning mistakes early that really put us in the hole a little bit, and then made two errors there after we scored two runs that really breathed some life back into (Rose Hill) and let them get back in the game. They took that momentum and went with it."
Rose Hill indeed picked up two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to go ahead. Brennan Stephens was hit by a pitch with one out and Chase Pennington reached on a walk. Wolfe County went to the bullpen with Coleman, the Royals' cleanup hitter, coming to bat.
"I told (Coleman) as we were standing up there, 'Just wait for him to throw the fastball,'" James Stephens said. "'They don't want to get behind (in the count), they definitely don't want to walk you; go hit it and let's go score.'"
Coleman did exactly that, singling to drive in Brennan Stephens. Ian Justice collected an RBI three batters later by working a bases-loaded walk.
That was enough for Pennington, who threw 6 2-3 innings to get the win for Rose Hill. He allowed three runs on three hits, striking out seven batters and walking four. Stephens called his effort this season "dominant."
Pennington escaped jams in the first two innings before settling in. Wolfe County's Camden Oliver reached third base with no outs in the top of the first on a hit-by-pitch, a throwing error and a stolen base, but Pennington fanned the next two Wolves looking and induced an infield popout to strand him there.
And Wolfe County got its first two hitters on base in the second, but Hensley, the catcher, and Pennington each picked one off, sandwiched around a strikeout.
Pennington had to hand over the ball with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh due to his pitch count. The Royals summoned Christian Blevins to the hill.
A wild pitch promptly allowed Wolfe County's Jayden Hollon to score from third base and put two runners into scoring position. But Blevins rallied to register a strikeout looking with his breaking ball to preserve the victory.
"That dude's got ice water in his veins, man," Stephens said of Blevins. "He has no emotion. He just goes and throws it."
Mayabb allowed one hit in 5 1-3 innings and struck out eight Royals, walking one. He took the hard-luck loss.
Kris Evans and Oliver drove in a run apiece for the Wolves. Jayden Molands doubled for the only extra-base hit of the game and made a diving catch in center field to end the top of the fourth and preserve Mayabb's to-that-point perfect game.
Wolfe County dropped to 13-11. Creech thinks the Wolves' best days are ahead of them, though -- they started three seventh-graders, two eighth-graders, two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior on Monday.
"I may have the youngest team in the state," Creech said. "I think they've got a bright future, if they all stick together and keep working hard."
Rose Hill (7-12) is rather youthful in its own right. It started two freshmen, five sophomores and two juniors.
The Royals had dropped four of their previous five outings. Stephens was pleased with their resilience.
"I always tell them, 'Have amnesia,'" the coach said. "'Don't worry about yesterday, you can only play the game today, and build on that.'"
WOLFE CO. 000 020 1 -- 3 3 5
ROSE HILL 000 022 X -- 4 3 4
Mayabb, Molands (6) and Wilson; C. Pennington, Blevins (7) and Hensley. W -- C. Pennington. L -- Mayabb. 2B -- Molands (WC).